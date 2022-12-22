Check out Balfour Christmas cards
“Thursday Night at the Museum” continues Dec. 29 at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum with the return of the Balfour Christmas Card Collection as well as the “Mystery of the Christmas Card” artist. The museum, located at 42 Union St. in downtown Attleboro, is open the last Thursday of each month from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission is free. For more info call 508-222-3918, email info@industrialmuseum.com, go to Facebook-Attleboro Area Industrial Museum or visit www.industrialmuseum.com. By the way, the museum is closed Dec. 24 and open Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pajamas, magic, reptiles and more
Patriot Place in Foxboro is holding a full slate of family activities over school vacation week. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Showcase Cinema de Lux will host a pajama party from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and from 1-2 p.m. Joe Howard will bring his interactive magic show to 200 Patriot Place, located on the first floor below CBS Sporting Club. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, guests can participate in a Fortnite Tournament at Helix eSports from 2-5 p.m. and compete in an “Amazing Race” at the Patriots Hall of Fame from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Then on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m., the Dino Adventures Reptile Show returns to Bass Pro Shops. (Capacity is limited and advanced registration is required.) On New Year’s Eve, Patriot Place’s First Night Celebration returns from 4-7 p.m. For full details, visit www.patriot-place.com/school-break/.
Caroling at the Foxboro library
The Foxboro Jaycees invite town residents to join them for an evening of Christmas caroling starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. This annual event has traditionally been held the Thursday before Thanksgiving on the Foxboro Common. Due to inclement weather, this year’s event will take place in the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St. The Foxboro High School Holiday Band will perform. Songbooks and candy canes will be provided by the Jaycees.
Disney heroes hit the ice
Disney On Ice skates back into Agganis Arena at Boston University from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2 with its “Find Your Hero” show. It features a rink full of familiar characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Moana, Anna, Elsa, Olaf, The Little Mermaid, Rapunzel, Belle, her enchanted objects ... well, you get the idea. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.
Free movie showing in Foxboro
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro will host a free showing of the seasonal kids’ favorite “Frozen 2” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Tickets are complimentary but required to attend. They can be reserved online at orpheum.org.
Patriot Place to hold New Year’s Eve celebration
Patriot Place will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve First Night celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. There will be giveaways, temporary glitter tattoos, outdoor movies and photo opportunities, all culminating with a fireworks display at 7. Starting at 4 p.m., visitors can enjoy live music from D77 Productions, view ice sculptures by Fitzy Snowman and have their portraits drawn by caricature artists. There will also be appearances by Pat Patriot and the Patriots cheerleaders, and a roving magician and light-up stilt walker. The event will take place at the Dean College Stage outside Citizen Crust and Bar Louie. Visitors are also encouraged to bring a new or gently used coat or hat/glove set to donate to Cradles to Crayons, an organization dedicated to providing families in need with winter essentials. For a full listing and schedule, visit www.patriot-place.com/nye-celebrations/.
Pop-Up Fringe Fest in Boston’s Seaport
The Fort Point Arts Community will present a Pop-Up Fringe Festival Dec. 26-29 in Boston’s Seaport. The event features four evenings of poetry readings, live theater, storytelling, one-man shows, and a multimedia talk about Boston’s “notorious adult playground,” the Combat Zone. All events take place at FPACs’ Assemblage arts space. They start at 7 and are free with a suggested donation of $10. More info: www.fortpointarts.org/events-calendar.