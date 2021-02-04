tracking at caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk will present “White Barn Story Time: Good-Night Owl” from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. The story is about those who cannot sleep with all the noise the forest animals are making. After the story, families can meet a live owl. Face masks and social distancing are required, as is advance registration. Do so at asri.org.
Audubon Caratunk is also offering “Finding Animals: Tracks & Signs” from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. Again, face masks and social distancing are required, as is advance registration. The program is outside, so dress for the weather and wear warm boots.
An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville welcomes Alan Gratz, storyteller and New York Times bestselling author, for his sole tour stop in Massachusetts at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, live on Crowdcast. Gratz will talk about his new middle grade novel, “Ground Zero.” It’s billed as a “pulse-pounding and unforgettable take on history and hope, revenge and fear — and the stunning links between the past and present in time for the twentieth anniversary of 9/11.” The presentation is geared to parents, educators and students ages 9-12. Sign up for free at www.anunlikelystory.com/event/alan-gratz.
The Providence Athenæum will present a virtual discussion with bestselling author and “literary champion” Ann Patchett from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. Patchett will be in conversation with writer Patrick Ryan. She is the author of eight novels, including “Bel Canto,” “State of Wonder,” “Commonwealth” and her most recent, “The Dutch House.” Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions to her after the presentation. You will need access to a computer or other internet-connected device to join the program on Zoom. Register through Event Brite.
