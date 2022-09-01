Bats and beer at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk will present “Bats and Beer” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The event starts with a brief presentation on bat species that live in the area and some sampling of local brews. They you head out to the refuge’s pond to watch resident bats at work catching their evening meal. The cost is $20/member, $25/non-member. The event is for ages 21 and up. Register at asri.org/calendar
Museum of Science explores mental health
The Museum of Science in Boston has opened a new exhibit titled “Mental Health: Mind Matters.” The exhibit offers visitors a space to explore the many facets of mental health and aims to strip away mental health stigma through hands-on interactives and immersive multimedia activities. It explores how mental health has been treated in the past and what it is like to live with conditions such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. More info: mos.org/exhibits/mind-matters.
Karan Casey Band in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present an evening of Irish music featuring the Karan Casey Band on Saturday, Sept. 3, starting at 8. Casey has released 11 albums to date and toured throughout North America, Europe and Japan. A founding member of the renowned traditional group Solas, Casey will be joined by Niamh Dunne on fiddle and vocals, and guitarist and accordionist Sean Óg Graham, both of the Irish folk band Beoga. For tickets, more info, call 401-725-9272.
Trinity Rep staging ‘The Inheritance’
Trinity Rep in Providence is staging “The Inheritance” by Matthew López in two parts from Sept. 1 to Nov. 6. The play is inspired by “Howards End” by E.M. Forster and directed by Joe Wilson Jr. It weaves together the story of three generations of gay men in New York City attempting to forge a future amid a turbulent and changing America, decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic. “The Inheritance” won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Play and the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Play. For tickets and more info, go to trinityrep.com.
Check out ‘Objects of Curiosity’ at AAM
The Attleboro Arts Museum will present “Curios – Objects of Curiosity,” a series of collage by Marnie Jain, from Sept. 2-30 in its Community Gallery. Jain, of Lancaster, is the museum’s September Artist of the Month. She has been working in the medium of collage for over 10 years and her series introduces inanimate objects as characters interacting with living creatures. “Imagination is the greatest tool. Scissors and glue are mere accomplices,” says Jain, a self-taught artist. More info: attleboroartsmuseum.org or 508-222-2644.
Timmy Brown playing area dates
Country music artist Timmy Brown of Norton is touring Massachusetts this month and has a few shows booked in The Sun Chronicle area: Hillside Country Club in Rehoboth on Sept. 1 and Fresh Catch in Mansfield on Sept. 7. Brown’s debut EP “Leave This Town” was released in April of 2016 and in 2019 he was voted New England Country Music’s Local Male Artist of the Year for the fourth year in a row. Visit timmybrownmusic.com for more info and updates.