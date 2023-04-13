‘Urinetown: The Musical’ in Mansfield
The Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield, will present “Urinetown: The Musical,” from April 13-23. The satirical comedy won Tony awards for its book and score. The MAC production is directed and choreographed by Vincent Ratsavong, with musical direction by Derrick Lacasse. “Urinetown” is billed as a witty and thought-provoking look at human rights, environmentalism, and the excesses of unfettered capitalism. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets go to https://bit.ly/mac23urinetown or https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67788.
AAM celebrates 100 years
The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro, is marking the 100th anniversary of its founding with “100,” an exhibition exploring art and cultural movements, the process of aging, long-standing societal concerns and manners of marking the passage of time. The exhibition began Tuesday and runs through May 6. An opening reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Artmaking demonstrations from local artists, including sewing plastic jellies, Icord knitting and crocheted rock coverings, start at noon. Events are free, but reservations by April 14 are appreciated. More information 508-222-2644 or at attleboroartsmuseum.org.
Patriot Place offering vacation events
Patriot Place will be offering a variety of family-friendly activities during April school vacation week, April 15-22. Local author Shawn Peters will be at the Dean College Stage on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. for a story time with his popular book “The Unforgettable Logan Foster.” Then, Roger Williams Park Zoo will stop by the stage on Monday, April 17, from 12-1:30 p.m. to showcase their new exhibit, Dinosaurs Among Us. On Tuesday, April 18, from 4-6 p.m., the stage will host a Taylor Swift celebration alongside the Mix 104.1 Street Team and Fangirl Fantasy. For a full schedule of activities and to register for applicable events, visit www.patriot-place.com/school-break/.
Learn about early automobiles
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro, will host a presentation on “Early Automobile Makers of Massachusetts and Rhode Island” from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15. The event will feature historian David Setterland and his collection of early automobile prints and paintings. He has written a chapter about Frank Mossberg of Attleboro, his United States Automobile Company, and his early automobiles, including an electric car. Admission is free but donations are welcome. More info: industrialmuseum.com, 508-222-3918, director@industrialmuseum.com.
‘Birding for Kids’ at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, will offer “Birding for Kids” from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15. An Audubon naturalist will be teaching basic birding skills as you identify local year-round birds and a few migratory species through sight and sound. Kids can also learn how to use binoculars, field guides, and phone apps. Register at asri.org/calendar.
Reception opens Wrentham art show
The public is invited to a reception Sunday, April 16, for Wrentham Cable Access’ first art show. Meet local artists and view works in a variety of mediums at the reception, which runs from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Wrentham Cable Access studio at 686 South St., Wrentham. Refreshments will be served. For more information contact Frank Whitehead at wrenthamcableaccess.net or 508 384-3888.
‘Well of Woman’ in Pawtucket
“The Well of Woman” will be performed April 15, 16, 22 and 23 at Mixed Magic Theatre, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket. It tells stories of women brought to life in a collection of poetry, dance, vignettes, and spoken word with original music by Ricardo Pitts-Wiley, who also wrote the show. It is the inaugural project of Mixed Magic Theatre’s new “Maker’s Magic” Work In Progress Series Tickets are $25, available on eventbrite.com. More info: mixedmagictheatre.org.
Hanneke Cassel Band in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present a CD release concert featuring the Hanneke Cassel Band at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Cassel’s new CD, “Infinite Brightness.” is a blend of the contemporary and traditional, described by the Boston Globe as “exuberant and rhythmic, somehow wild and innocent, delivered with captivating melodic clarity and an irresistible playfulness.” For reservations call 401-725-9272.
Check out Green Animals in Rhody
With the arrival of spring, the Preservation Society of Newport County is set to open its Green Animals Topiary Garden on Saturday, April 15. Visitors can wander through a landscape decorated with topiary giraffes, elephants, ostriches, bears and more. Over 80 boxwood, privet and yew topiaries in the shape of geometric designs and animals populate the historic 7-acre property overlooking Narragansett Bay in Portsmouth, R.I. Green Animals is also planted with 22,000 daffodils in 70 varieties, and there is an array of flowering bulbs, perennials, annuals and shrubs. For full info, go to www.NewportMansions.org and look under “Plan A Visit.”