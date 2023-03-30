‘Big Fat Broadway Show’ in Foxboro
Broadway insider and musical theater expert Seth Rudetsky will take the stage at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1. He’ll be performing “Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Show,” billed as a “90-minute tour-de-force featuring Rudetsky’s trademark deconstructions in which he breaks down brilliant performances from beloved Broadway divas.” Rudetsky is a radio host, and author who has made a name for himself in the theater world with his comic commentary on the history, culture, and personalities of Broadway. Tickets are available at www.orpheum.org.
Bestselling YA author at Unlikely
New York Times bestselling author Alexandra Bracken will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, to celebrate the release of “Silver in the Bone.” It’s the first in a YA fantasy duology inspired by “Arthurian legend and fueled by love, revenge, and pure adrenaline,” we’re told. Bracken will be speaking with Holly Black, bestselling author of The Cruel Prince series. Options include a book plus ticket bundle or a $5 general admission ticket that can be redeemed on the night of the event towards any of Bracken’s books. Note you must purchase a copy of “Silver in the Bone” to enter Bracken’s signing line after the event. More info: www.anunlikelystory.com.
Norton’s Timmy Brown back in town
Country singer and Norton native Timmy Brown will be performing Thursday night, April 6, at Six String Grill & Stage in Patriot Place, Foxboro. Brown just released his first single of this year, “Runaround Town.” Show starts at 8 and tickets are $10.
SheGrooves playing free show in Franklin
SheGrooves will be playing a free show at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Circle of Friends Coffeehouse in Franklin. The group is comprised of Berklee College of Music women who do original tunes as well as unique covers of Joni Mitchell, Aretha Franklin, Nancy Wilson and Dianne Reeves, among others. Their stated aim is to “inspire and empower communities to celebrate, elevate and respect the female voice.” The family-friendly show is free thanks to grants from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, but you’re advised to email coftix@gmail.com to reserve seats. Circle of Friends concerts are presented in a smoke-free and alcohol-free environment at the First Universalist Society Meetinghouse, 262 Chestnut St., Franklin. More info: www.circlefolk.org.
A natural Easter egg hunt
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, will hold a camouflage Easter egg hunt from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Children ages 3 to 10 can hunt for brown eggs in a natural setting and quickly learn how well the eggs blend in with nature. Prizes are awarded to all children, with grand prizes given to the finders of the “golden eggs.” Participants are asked to bring a basket. The event is rain or shine, so dress for the weather. Advance registration is required. Visit asri.org/calendar.
Artists capture Wrentham past and present
The Wrentham Senior Art Group is holding its 12th annual exhibition April 5 to May 2 at the Fiske Public Library, 110 Randall Road, Wrentham. This year the show will feature paintings of past and present landmarks in Wrentham, which is celebrating its 350th anniversary. An artists’ reception will be held Saturday, April 8, 1-3 p.m., with cards and prints for sale.
See ‘Dance Kaleidoscope’ at BSU
The Bridgewater State University Department of Dance will present “Dance Kaleidoscope,” a celebration of life, art, music and dance, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 30-April 1, in the Rondileau Student Union Auditorium, 19 Park Ave., Bridgewater. This year’s group of choreographers includes Chanel Masody of Wrentham. For tickets and more information, visit www.BSUtix.com.
Celtic folk meets Americana
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present an evening of contemporary Celtic music featuring Runa on Saturday night, April 1, starting at 8. Celebrating its 14-year anniversary as a band, Runa tries to bring Irish folk music into the Americana and roots music formats, weaving the melodies and tunes of Ireland and Scotland with the harmonies and rhythms of jazz, bluegrass, flamenco and blues. Admission is $25 advance, $28 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272.
Dinosaurs invade the Hub
The Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Agganis Arena at Boston University from March 31 to April 9. The show, as you might guess, features dinosaurs from the iconic movie franchise, including Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length. There are more than 24 life-sized dinosaurs operated by animatronics and performers. For ticket info, go to www.ticketmaster.com.
‘The Z’ hits 100 with David Sedaris
The Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, and the festivities begin Saturday night, April 1, with an appearance by author and humorist David Sedaris. “The Z” opened on April 2, 1923, for live vaudeville performances, but soon transformed into a movie house showing “talkies” and the occasional live performance. In 1982 it was saved from demolition and a non-profit was created to manage the building and program its stage. Artists from all genres have performed at the theater over the last century, including Joan Rivers, Jay Leno, George Carlin, William Shatner, Lily Tomlin, Yo-Yo Ma, Peter Frampton, Blondie, and David Byrne, among many others. Tickets are available at www.zeiterion.org, by calling 508-994-2900.
Mansion season starts in Newport
This Saturday, April 1, the Preservation Society of Newport County will open The Elms mansion for daily, self-guided audio tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Built between 1899 and 1901 by architect Horace Trumbauer for coal magnate Edward Berwind, the National Historic Landmark was modeled after the 18th-century French Château d’Asnières outside of Paris. Tickets are already on sale for The Elms Servant Life Tour, a separate guide-led experience that tells the stories of butlers, cooks, maids and others who labored behind the scenes during Newport’s Gilded Age. Two of the Preservation Society’s other Gilded Age mansions, The Breakers and Marble House, are already open daily for self-guided audio tours. For full info, go to www.NewportMansions.org and look under “Plan A Visit.”
WaterFire lighting Saturday in Providence
WaterFire Providence is holding a preseason partial lighting in Memorial Park on Saturday, April 1, starting after sunset (7:10 p.m.) and going until 9:30 p.m. It’s sponsored by United Way of Rhode Island in celebration of their annual 401Gives campaign. There will be food fairs, a Silent Soapbox living statue, three fire-spinning performances and more. For more details, go to waterfire.org.