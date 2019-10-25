XXX
Bristol Community College will host a Ghost Hunting Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 25, in the Commonwealth College Center (G building), on the Fall River campus, 777 Elsbree St. Guests and ghost hunters can enjoy a Ghost Protection buffet dinner prepared by the college’s culinary arts students, followed by a Ghost Hunting mission, headed by ghost catchers from Bristol’s Theatre program. While missions are underway, engage in fun activities and games with Bristol’s Early Childhood Education students and stay until the end for a carved pumpkin race. The fun begins outside with Trunk-or-Treat at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 (children under 3 free). More info, tickets: http://www.bristolcc.edu/halloween.
Mass Music and Arts Society, 377 North Main St., Mansfield, is staging the comedic farce “Boeing Boeing” for three weekends, starting Oct. 25. Set in the 1960s, the play centers on a bachelor who has a flat in Paris and three stewardesses all engaged to him without knowing about each other. The production is directed by Michael McGarty. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. (www.mmas.org, 508-339-2822)
Comedy-magician Mac King will be performing Friday, Oct. 25, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro. King is in his 17th year of headlining afternoons at Harrah’s Las Vegas. Among his tricks is casting a fishing line over the audience and catching live goldfish out of mid-air. The family-friendly show starts at 7:30 p.m. and organizers say King has invited local teen magician JoJo Garcia to do a guest spot on the show. Tickets are $25-$35. (www.marilynrodmanperformingartscenter.org, 508-543-2787)
The Walpole Footlighters open their 96th season on Friday, Oct. 25, with “9 to 5 The Musical.” Attleboro resident Amy Keegan is making her Footlighters debut in the role of Kathy, one of the downtrodden female office workers in the story. North Attleboro resident Matt Divoll is also making his Footlighters debut in the role of Bob Enright, the repugnant boss’ yes man. Performances will be weekends through Nov. 10 at the Walpole Footlighters Playhouse, 2 Scout Road in East Walpole. (508-668-8446, www.footlighters.com)
Mass Audubon Stony Brook, 108 North St., Norfolk is offering a “Whoo’s Out There” evening wildlife prowl from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. You can explore the world of Stony Brook as the sun is setting and watch and listen for creatures that come out at that time, including owls, beavers, frogs, otters, and bats. Minimum age is 6. Cost is $9 for adult members, $6 for child member, and $11 and $7 for nonmembers. Preregistration is required. Call 508-528-3140, email stonybrook@massaudubon.org, fax 508-553-3864 or do so in person.
The horn-driven classic rock band Magnus, headed by Foxboro resident and lead singer Collin Earnst, will take the stage for a costume party Saturday night, Oct. 26, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. Along with the 10-piece band there will be appetizers and a cash bar. The show is a fundraiser for the nonprofit center, formerly known as the Orpheum. Tickets are $25, show starts at 7:30, costumes are optional. To get tickets in advance or for more info, email boxoffice@orpheum.org, go to www.marilynrodmanperformingartscenter.org or call 508-543-ARTS.
Billy Ocean, the British recording artist who has sold over 30 million records, is performing at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Twin River Event Center in Lincoln, R.I. Ocean hit it huge in 1984 with his hit “Caribbean Queen,” for which he won a Grammy for best R&B Vocal, and followed that with “Loverboy” and “Suddenly.” Tickets start at $35 for the all-ages show. (www.twinriver.com)
Soprano Joanne Mouradjian will celebrate the sesquicentennial of the father of Armenian music, Gomidas, when the Chaminade Music Club presents its next concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St. (Route 152). Other performers will be Margaret Clark, piano; Charlyn Bethell, oboe; and Guy Urban, piano. Other composers represented will include Julio Ituarte, Johann Sebastian Bach, Franz Schubert, Robert Schumann, Domenico Scarlatti, Carl Nielsen, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Admission is free (donations are appreciated) and a reception will follow. For more information, see www.chaminademusicclub.org.
The Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, 684 Purchase St., New Bedford, is hosting three movies this month just right for Halloween. The first will be “The Phantom of the Opera” silent movie with a live soundtrack at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, followed by “The Witches of Eastwick” at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a live shadowcast at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 (Halloween night.) Tickets are available by calling 508-994-2900, online at https://zeiterion.org/, or at the Zeiterion Box Office.
Eric Paulus and Sarah Alves will present “Woodstock!” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Old Schoolhouse, 18 West Main St., Norton. It’s part of the Norton Historical Society’s October meeting. Paulus is a Norton High School teacher who was influenced by his baby boomer parents’ music at an early age. Alves, his wife, is a Norton elementary teacher who shares this passion for the seminal Woodstock music fest held 50 years ago in 1969. Paulus uses Woodstock to teach his classes how music and history are intertwined. The presentation is free and all are welcome.
The Carole Calo Gallery in the Cushing Martin building at Stonehill College in Easton is holding an artist talk and reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, for Kathleen O’Hara’s current installation, “If Only My Wishes Could Fly Like Birds.” O’Hara’s installation is described as “a meditation on memory and the remnants of shared correspondence,” influenced by her family’s greeting card business. It includes a vintage album and glitter Rorschach collages. The installation will be on view through Nov. 8. (www.stonehill.edu)
Enduring rocker Bret Michaels will perform Tuesday night, Oct. 29, at the Six String Grill & Stage in Foxboro’s Patriot Place. The show will mark the former Poison lead singer’s first performance in Foxboro in more than a decade. Tickets start at $42.50. Michaels’ songs have sold over 50 million records, and he’s also had a turn at reality TV stardom with the show “Rock of Love.” And in 2010 was the winning contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice.” (SixstringFoxborough.com)
Mass Music and Arts Society, 377 North Main St., Mansfield, presents an evening of radio plays on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Act 1 of the two-act double feature is Bram Stoker’s gothic novel “Dracula.” Act 2 features “War of the Worlds,” the H.G. Wells science fiction novel that tells a first-person narrative of an invasion by Martians. Performances will be at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: www.mmas.org or 508-339-2822.
