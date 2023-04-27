Steampunk Festival coming to downtown Attleboro
The Jewelry City Steampunk Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Attleboro. The free festival is a one-day event to educate and celebrate the culture of steampunk, which Wikipedia defines as a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates retro-futuristic technology and aesthetics inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery. The festival will take place in a variety of locations including Balfour Riverwalk, Attleboro Public Library, Cuddy Court and the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum. Balfour Riverwalk will feature vendors, a beer garden and musical performances. For more information go to jewelrycitysteampunk.com. By the way, sponsors are asking for donations. Go to jewelrcitysteampunk.com/donate.
Audubon offering free bird walks in Seekonk, beyond
Spring migration is here, with different bird species moving through each week. The Audubon Society of Rhode Island is offering over 30 free birding walks throughout the month of May, including ones on Sundays at Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk. The walks are intended for teens to adults and novice birders are welcome. There are also Saturday programs geared just for families. Although all programs are free, registration is required. You can do so at www.asri.org/calendar.
Lyle the crocodile available for pix at An Unlikely Story
An Unlikely Story, 111 South St., Plainville, is holding an Independent Bookstore Day celebration this Saturday, April 29. Kids can get their photo taken with Lyle the Crocodile, based on the picture book “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” by Bernard Waber. Lyle will be available for photos from 11-11:30 a.m., noon-12:30 p.m., and 1-1:30 p.m. in Unlikely’s back parking lot. (Bring your own camera.) There will also be a performance by The Unlikely Strummers ukulele group from 11 a.m.-noon. For more info and to register for a photo time, go to www.anunlikelystory.com.
John Gorka in the Circle of Friends in Franklin
John Gorka returns to the Circle of Friends Coffeehouse in Franklin on Saturday night, April 29. The singer-songwriter has been part of the folk scene since the ’80s and artists who have recorded and/or performed his songs include Mary Chapin Carpenter, Nanci Griffith, Mary Black and Maura O’Connell. Gorka has been featured on “Austin City Limits,” “Mountain Stage,” and “etown,” and has appeared on CNN. Circle of Friends shows are held in Franklin’s First Universalist Society Meetinghouse, 262 Chestnut St., and begin at 8 p.m. Tickets, more info: www.circlefolk.org.
Student Art & Design Show opening at BCC
Bristol Community College’s 2023 Annual Juried Student Art & Design Exhibition runs Thursday, April 27, to Saturday, May 20, at the Grimshaw-Gudewicz Art Gallery on the Fall River campus. The show features works made by students enrolled in courses in Bristol’s Fine and Applied Arts programs. It’s an opportunity for students to participate in the professional practice of preparing works for display, navigating submission requirements and, since it is a juried show, waiting to find out if their works have been accepted for exhibition. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays. A reception is set for 6 to 8 p.m. April 27. More info: www.bristolcc.edu/gallery.
Québecois trio in Cumberland
The Québecois trio É.T.É will perform Sunday night, April 30, at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. É.T.É are Élisabeth (fiddle, step-dancing, vocals), Thierry (bouzouki, vocals), and Élisabeth (cello, vocals). The trio focuses on original compositions and unique arrangements of Québécois and Acadian repertoire adding touches of jazz and classical influences. Admission is $20 advance, $24 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272. Show time is 7 p.m.
Moody Blues tribute in Woonsocket
Fans of the Moody Blues might want to head to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket Friday night, April 28. The tribute band Time Traveller will be performing over three decades of material from the Moodys, complete with full rock concert lighting and video. Tickets are $26, $31 and $36. Call 401-762-4545 or go to www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Time Traveller has performed throughout America and as an opening act for national shows such as Asia, Kansas, Poco, Blue Oyster Cult, Pure Prairie League, Little River Band, and others.