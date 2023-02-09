‘Funny Valentine’ in Foxboro
Comedian Juston McKinney brings his “Be My Funny Valentine” show to the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, on Tuesday night, Feb. 14, starting at 7. At his last MRPAC show, McKinney explored the glories of parenthood and is now venturing into all things relationship and love. Along with the show, you can attend a preshow reception in the MRPAC art gallery with prosecco, dessert, a rose for your valentine and a chance to meet and chat with McKinney. You have to buy tickets in advance if you want to go to the reception, which starts at 6. (www.orpheum.org)
‘Influencer’ opening at AAM
The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., downtown Attleboro, will present “Influencer,” an exhibition of contemporary interpretations of its permanent collection, Feb. 11-25. The show demonstrates how works from the collection have informed the developing talent of AAM’s W. Charles Thompson Museum School students, the museum says. The students range from 5 to 17 years old and have created works in acrylic paint, chalk pastel, graphite, ink, charcoal, and clay. An opening reception is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. “Influencer” also kicks off the museum’s centennial programming. Museum admission is free. (www.attleboroartsmuseum.org)
Abstract art show in North
“Sessions,” abstract works by local artist Todd Alsworth, will be on view from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Churchwood Gallery, 31 North Washington St, North Attleboro. According to the gallery, Alsworth is finding “a way towards sobriety using his love of art... His work is large, bright, rhythmical and reflects his positive movement towards clarity as he transcends immense loss and sadness.” The show includes 25 abstracts. Admission is free.
Learn how to ‘Send a Hug’
Hayley and John Rocco will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, to introduce their new picture book, “How to Send a Hug,” and conduct a letter-writing workshop for kids. The Roccos will talk about the inspirations for the book including important historical letters such as one from the Wright Brothers to the Smithsonian, and one from Clyde of Bonnie and Clyde fame to Henry Ford telling him how much he loves the car. All you need to bring is the address for the person you’ll be mailing a hug. (www.anunlikelystory.com)
Kittel & Co. in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present an evening with Kittel & Co. on Saturday, Feb. 11, starting at 7. Led by acclaimed violinist Jeremy Kittel (formerly of the Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet), Kittel & Co. (“Kid-dle and Koh”) features musicians who have collaborated with Béla Fleck, Sarah Jarosz, Chris Thile, Yo-Yo Ma and many others. The Times U.K. says the Grammy-nominated band “takes the string band tradition to marvelously rarefied levels of collective virtuosity…. thrillingly spontaneous.” Ticket info: www.riverfolk.org. Reservations: 401-725-9272.
Coloring America’s past, on film
The Smithsonian Channel Film Series at the Museum of Work & Culture, 42 South Main St., Woonsocket continues at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, with a screening of “America in Color: 1920s” Watch the Model T roll, the Jazz Age erupt, and the market crash — all in color. The series celebrates the “Hollywood Comes to Woonsocket” exhibit at the museum. The screening is free with paid admission to the museum. (401-331-8575, rihs.org)
Mandy Patinkin visits The Z
As part of its 40th season roster, the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford presents Mandy Patinkin In concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, Patinkin will perform his favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, from Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim to Cole Porter to Harry Chapin. Tickets; zeiterion.org or 508-994-2900.
FoxTales returns to Rodman Center
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, is hosting FoxTales at 7 p.m. Thursday. The monthly program gives area residents the opportunity to share stories in front of an audience in the center’s art gallery. The theme for February is “We Love Love: True Love Stories.” Tickets for the event are $10, or $17 for two, and can be purchased at orpheum.org. The next FoxTales program will take place March 30, and will be themed around American experiences. For information on how to become involved in the program as a storyteller, contact Jared Craig at foxtales02035@gmail.com.