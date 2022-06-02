Monster Jam roaring back to Gillette
Monster Jam returns to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Saturday, June 4. The super-charged monster-truck competition starts at 7 p.m. but there’s also a Pit Party from 2:30 to 5:30. As impressive as the big wheels may be, their names are pretty cool, too: Grave Digger, Zombie Monster Mutt, Soldier of Fortune, Megalodon, El Toro Loco, and Jurassic Attack, to name some. For tickets go to www.ticketmaster.com. Visit MonsterJam.com for more detailed information on the event and wellness policies.
Attleboro event will support LGBTQ community
A Pride Flag raising and walk from Attleboro City Hall to Balfour Riverwalk will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5 to support gay and trans rights and marriage equality. Organized by Mayor Paul Heroux and the Attleboro Council on Human Rights, the event is part of a national, month-long celebration of the LGBTQ community. Elected officials, faith leaders, residents and allies are slated to speak and there will be vendors and other organizations selling products or sharing informational materials at Balfour Riverwalk. There will also be family-friendly activities and music.
Attleboro Arts Museum celebrates educators
The Attleboro Arts Museum will present “And All That Jazz! The Viktor Schreckengost Mangbetu Award Art Educator Group Exhibition” June 2-29 in its Community Gallery. The show spotlights AAM’s art educators, who each produced a work inspired by Schreckengost’s Jazz Bowl. A recognition ceremony for the educators will be held Thursday, June 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. It’s free and open to all. More info: www.attleboroartsmuseum.org, 508-222-2644.
Bestselling author Nathaniel Philbrick at Unlikely
National Book Award winner Nathaniel Philbrick will be at An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville on Monday night, June 6, to discuss his New York Times bestseller, “Travels with George.” In the book, Philbrick argues for Washington’s unique contribution to the forging of America by retracing his journey as a new president through all 13 former colonies. Philbrick is also the author of “Heart of the Sea,” made into a major Warner Bros. motion picture, and other acclaimed nonfiction novels. The event starts at 7. Register at anunlikelystory.com/philbrick22.
Discover ‘Aerial Insectivores’ at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is offering “Aerial Insectivores: Purple Martins and Tree Swallows “ from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 5. Learn about two fascinating species of birds that call the Caratunk home in the summer. You’ll start in the barn for a primer then head out to the field to discover their homes and watch them in action. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather. Remember to bring binoculars if you have them, camera, water, and bug spray. The program is for ages 10 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
WaterFire reignites Saturday in Providence
WaterFire Providence is holding its first full lighting of the season this Saturday night, June 4. The lighting will begin at 8:16 and the braziers will remain lit until midnight. The WaterFire Arts Festival Plaza kicks off on Washington and Steeple streets from 6:30 to 11, with wares from a variety of local artists and makers. WaterFire Marketplace will return to Canal Street, the Brazier Society will be on the College Street Bridge, Andrew Anselmo, Origami Master will be hanging out all night at Market Square, food fairs will be open on Washington Street, and there’ll also be three fire spinning performances by Cirque de Light. Find more info at https://waterfire.org/schedule.
Feeling ‘Wicked’? Hit musical returning to Hub
“Wicked” returns to the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston from June 8 to July 24. The Broadway hit musical looks at what happened in the Land of Oz, but from a different perspective. It tells the story of a young woman, born with emerald-green skin who meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular. Their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships, until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.” “Wicked” is now the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history. For tickets and more info, go to www.BroadwayInBoston.com.