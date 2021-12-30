First Night at Patriot Place
Patriot Place in Foxboro is hosting a First Night celebration on New Year’s Eve. The event, featuring fireworks, ice sculptures, games and giveaways will run from 4-7 p.m., culminating in a fireworks display. Entertainment will include music from D77 Productions, trivia challenges for giveaways and raffle prizes. There will also be ice sculptures, appearances by Pat Patriot, Slyde and the Patriots cheerleaders, and skating demonstrations by the New England Skating Club at 4 and 6 p.m. The festivities will take place in the Enel Plaza, located by Winter Skate and the Patriots ProShop. Patriot Place encourages guests to bring a new or gently used coat or hat/glove set to donate to Cradles to Crayons, an organization dedicated to providing families in need with winter essentials. For a full listing and schedule of New Year’s Eve festivities, visit www.patriot-place.com/nye-celebrations/.
First Night back in Boston
First Night returns to Boston’s Back Bay and Copley Square on Friday, Dec. 31. The celebration begins in Copley Square at noon on Friday and continues with programming throughout the day and night. There will be ice sculptures to check out and three fireworks displays. This week, organizers announced that, due to omicron spreading rapidly, nearly all indoor New Year’s Eve celebrations would be shifting outdoors, including performances. For full info, including COVID safety protocols, visit www.firstnightboston.org.
Laughing in the new year
The Mass. Music & Arts Society is celebrating New Year’s Eve with two comedy shows featuring headliner Paul Nardizzi, who you may have heard or seen on Sirius Satellite Radio, Comedy Central or Conan O’Brien. Nardizzi will be joined by young Boston-area comedians Matt McArthur, David Caggiano and Dan Donahue. Tickets are $35 (including hors d’ouerves). Showtimes are 7 and 9 and tickets are available at mmas.org. For two years, MMAS has hosted outdoor comedy shows, but this is the first stand-up show scheduled at its renovated indoor theater at 888 South Main St. in Mansfield.
LaSalette’s Festival of Lights shines on
Christmas may be over, but the Festival of Lights at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro is not. It runs 5 to 9 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 2. There are more than 400,000 lights to take in, along with favorite attractions such as Clopper the donkey and the International Creche Museum. Admission and parking are free but donations are appreciated. More info: lasaletteattleboroshrine.org/christmas-festival.
Start the new year with a hike
The public is invited to a First Day Hike with Friends of the Ten Mile and Bucklin Brook on Saturday, New Year’s Day. “Start 2022 off healthy by ... roaming the woods along Falls Pond in North Attleboro,” Friends member Ben Cote says. “We will meet at the end of Wild Acre Road and will hike the Martin Preserve. The trail can be wet in places and it’s winter, so please plan accordingly and dress for conditions. The trail will offer views of Falls Pond as well as the smaller and more secluded Black Pond, and we will visit the ruins of the Millstone Restaurant which burned long ago. The hike is easy and should be about 2 miles.”
Bring in 2022 family style
Looking for a safe way to celebrate New Year’s Eve with the kids? The Providence Children’s Museum has activity kits to make a mini ball drop, confetti shooter, and memory box for your own at-home celebration. Each kit comes with mini disco ball, embroidery thread, string of fairy lights, rainbow tissue paper, two 8.4 oz mini bottles of sparkling cider and a Try-It Card. Pickup is Thursday. The museum also has its annual New Year’s Eve Day celebration at noon. The event includes parades, a ball drop, and Rock-a-Baby. The museum has extended hours this school vacation week: 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.providencechildrensmuseum.org.
‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ marks the big 5-0
The 50th anniversary tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” will be at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre Jan. 4-16. Aaron LaVigne leads the show as Jesus, joined by James T. Justis as Judas and Jenna Rubaii as Mary. The tour also features Alvin Crawford as Caiphas, Tommy Sherlock as Pilate, and Tyce Green as Annas. Pepe Nufrio returns to the tour as the standby for Jesus and Judas. For tickets go to www.BroadwayInBoston.com or call 888-616-0272.
