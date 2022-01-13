Celebrate a King virtually on Monday
On Monday, Jan. 17, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro will host its 35th annual commemoration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The virtual program, produced by DoubleACS, Attleboro’s local cable station, will air at 1 p.m. It will feature a municipal program with local politicians followed by an interfaith service. Vocalist Christopher Gillard of Natick will perform during the municipal program. The interfaith service will feature the Rev. Cheryl Harris, who will address the committee’s theme, “Reflections on Accountability.” It will also feature the Brockton High School Choir and poet Nicole Terez Dutton. The program can be watched at DoubleACS, Cable station 15, Attleboro, its Facebook page www.facebook.com/DoubleACS/ and YouTube page: www.youtube.com/user/DoubleACS, NorthTV, Cable station 15, North Attleboro, Facebook: www.facebook.com/NorthTV.
‘Almost, Maine’ on stage in Woonsocket
The romantic comedy “Almost, Maine” will be performed Thursday, Friday and Sunday, Jan. 13, 14 and 16, at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket. The play is set in a northern Maine community that’s not quite in Canada and not quite a town, where on one cold, clear, winter night residents find themselves falling in and out of love. Admission is $31. Tickets are available at the box office, by calling 401-762-4545 or at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Mansfield gallery to host ‘Art for Hope’
The Morini Gallery will present “Art for Hope,” its first in-person exhibition for 2022, from Saturday, Jan. 15 to March 20 at the new MMAS Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield. A portion of all artwork sold from the exhibit will go to the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which provides financial support to New England cancer patients and their families. An artist gallery reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. You can meet the artists and hear a brief presentation on the artwork from juror Tatiana Flis. Masks will be required. More info: mmas.org.
Concert pianist to perform in Attleboro
Victor Rosenbaum, “world celebrated” concert pianist, composer and teacher, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., Attleboro. The concert is a fund-raising collaboration by the Chaminade Music Club (Attleboro), the Norton Institute of Continuing Education, and LiveARTS (Franklin). Tickets are not required, but donations will be gratefully received at the door. The program will include Fantasie in D Minor, K. 397, W. A. Mozart (1756-1791) ; Sonata in A Major, D. 959 Franz Schubert (1797-1828); Elegy Impromptu Victor Rosenbaum (b. 1941); Nocturne in C-sharp Minor, Opus 27 No. 1 Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849); Mazurka in C-sharp Minor, Opus 50 No. 3; and Barcarolle in F-Sharp Major, Opus 60. COVID-19 protocols of masking and social distancing will be observed, and the audience will be limited to 70. More info: www.chaminademusicclub.org or www.liveartsma.org.
‘Rent’ farewell tour hits Providence
The 25th anniversary farewell tour of “Rent” comes to the Providence Performing Arts Center for five performances Jan. 14 -16. The Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Jonathan Larson follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. Tours have crisscrossed the country almost continuously since 1996, with the latest playing five countries, 237 cities and 1,005 performances. Tickets start at $20. Order at ppacri.org, 401-421-2787.
Debut author at Unlikely Story
An Unlikely Story in Plainville will host an in-person event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, with debut author Shawn Peters. He’ll be discussing the first book in his new middle grade series, “The Unforgettable Logan Foster.” The book, we’re told, is packed with “superheroes, supervillains, and epic showdowns between good and evil.” Peters will discuss and sign copies. Register to attend the free event at anunlikelystory.com/peters.
Trinity Rep staging ‘Beautiful Things’
Trinity Repertory Company in Providence will present “Tiny Beautiful Things” Jan. 13 to Feb. 13. The play is based on the book of the same name by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos. It’s described as a “celebration of the simple beauty of being human” and is based on Strayed’s journey as the anonymous advice columnist for “Dear Sugar.”Tickets start at $27. More info: trinityrep.com/beautiful.
