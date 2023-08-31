Pawtucket throwing 25th anniversary arts celebration
The 25th annual Pawtucket Arts Festival opens Friday, Sept. 1, and runs through Sept. 10. This year’s event offers Flavor Fest, with a chance to experience over a dozen Pawtucket restaurants; the annual Dragon Boat Races and Taiwan Day Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Festival Pier; the annual Empanada Fest from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue Block Party; and McCoy’s Final Inning from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at McCoy Stadium. That will include the last fireworks celebration at McCoy, and PawSox fans will be invited onto the field one last time to enjoy activities, music and games as well as food trucks in the parking lot. There’s also the Slater Park Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Slater Memorial Park; and the Rhode Island Philharmonic “Pops in the Park” concert from 6 to 8:30 pm. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Slater Memorial Park, followed by a festival-culminating fireworks display. For full details, go to www.pawtucketartsfestival.org.
Burbage staging ‘Romeo & Juliet’
Burbage Theatre Co. will open its 12th season with a production of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” Aug. 31 to Sept. 24 in its Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket. There will also be free outdoor performances at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater, 175 Roosevelt Ave., downtown Pawtucket as part of the Pawtucket Arts Festival. Seating is general admission and patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs, cushions, etc. Tickets, more info: www.burbagetheatre.org.
Rhythm & Roots celebrating 25th
The 25th anniversary Rhythm & Roots Festival is set for Friday to Sunday, Sept. 1-3, at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, R.I. The lineup will include bluegrass, Cajun, R&B, Delta blues, zydeco, soul, country, swamp rock, and gospel. Headliners Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Greensky Bluegrass will be supported by J.J. Grey & Mofro, The Robert Cray Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Dumpstaphunk, Tuba Skinny, Dustbowl Revival and more. Tickets, more info: rhythmandroots.com.
The Offspring coming to Xfinity
The Offspring will be playing the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Sunday, Sept. 3, as part of a WZLX Birthday Bash. According to Wikipedia, the California punk band formed in 1984 and saw their biggest success with the 1998 release of “Americana,” which included the singles “Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)”; “Why Don’t You Get a Job?” and “The Kids Aren’t Alright.” Ticket info: livenation.com.
Celebrate back-to-school with Dog Man
An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, is celebrating back-to-school from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, with an appearance by Dog Man. The “supa-epic crime-fighting hero” will meet fans and take pictures. There will also be snacks, activities, and prizes to take home. Tickets are $5 and include admission for one parent and one child. Activity supplies are limited, so the event is capped at 50 tickets. (www.anunlikelystory.com)
Exhibition will explore Newport and China
An exhibition illustrating Newport’s deep connections with China from the 18th century through the Gilded Age will open Sept. 1 at Rosecliff mansion. “The Celestial City: Newport and China” will include more than 100 works in a range of media, from paintings, sculptures, prints and photographs to fashion, ceramics, lacquerwares and lanterns. They come from the collections of The Preservation Society of Newport County, which is hosting the exhibition, and from other institutions. Exhibition admission is included with admission to Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave., Newport. The show will be open through Feb. 11, 2024. More info: www.newportmansions.org/events.
Trustees offer Mass. fun
The Trustees of Reservations has more than 70 events planned this Labor Day weekend, from Martha’s Vineyard to the Berkshires. They include kayaking, touring historic homes and gardens, bird watching, outdoor yoga, touring a sculpture park, hiking to waterfalls, or hanging out at farms. For a full rundown, go to https://thetrustees.org/events/.
Blues jam in Foxboro
The VFW Hall, 337 Cocasset St., Foxboro, is hosting an Open Blues Jam from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. It will feature “The Blues Doctor” Charlie Wolff on guitar, Dave Markanus on bass, John Karel on drums, Freddie Miels and Sarah Robertson. No cover, cash bar.
WaterFire Providence set for Saturday
WaterFire Providence will hold a partial lighting on Saturday, Sept. 2 from Waterplace Park to Steeple Street in the city’s downtown. The lighting will begin at 7:17 p.m. and the fires will burn until 11 p.m. Look for local food tents, fire-spinning performances and more. Full details: waterfire.org.