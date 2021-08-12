Summer Sing at Capron
The Neponset Choral Society will hold a Summer Sing concert titled “Something’s Coming!” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug.13, under the Capron Park pavilion (aka Newell Shelter) in Attleboro. The concert is a “goodwill” free show under the direction of Christopher Martin, artistic director, and Linda Jiorle-Nagy, assistant director and accompanist. Bring your own chairs. (Rain date is Saturday, Aug. 14, same time.
Blues-rock in Rhody
Michelle Wilson & the Evil Gal Orchestra are performing at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Chan’s, 267 Main St., Woonsocket. Wilson plays original songs but also “the lost music” of vintage soul/R&B legends like Dinah Washington, Ruth Brown and Etta James. Her and her band’s latest album, “Fortune Cookie,” is a live compilation recorded at Scullers in Boston. Tickets: (401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com)
‘Legally Blonde’ in Franklin
The Franklin Performing Arts Company is staging “Legally Blonde the Musical” through Aug. 15 at The Black Box in downtown Franklin. The production, originally scheduled for March 2020, marks the return of live theater for FPAC at the venue. Starring as sorority girl turned Harvard Law student Elle Woods will be Ali Funkhouser, top left. Also featured will be, clockwise from top right, Elliott Styles, Ryan Vona and Audrey Cardwell. For tickets go to www.theblackboxonline.com or call 508-528-3370.
Mixed Magic talent show
Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket will present the second annual Annye R. Pitts Youth Talent Showcase Saturday, Aug. 14, at its outdoor amphitheater at 560 Mineral Spring Ave. in Pawtucket. The event starts at 6 p.m. and will feature singers, dancers, musicians, spoken word, poets, and more. Tickets are $10 advance, $12 at door. (www.mmtri.org, tickets through Event Brite)
‘Daughters with Daggers’
After an 18-month hiatus, Cumberland-based Homebrewed Theatre Company returns with a production of “Daughters with Daggers” Aug. 12-21 at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course in Attleboro. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at homebrewedtheatre.com or at the event. The play is written by local playwright and company managing director Andrew Beauregard. Directing his son’s work and serving as the company artistic director will be local actor, director, fight choreographer and Dean College Professor Jim Beauregard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.