Two Boston Guys coming to Foxboro
Comedians Jimmy Dunn and Tony V — aka, Two Boston Guys — will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Marilyn Rodman Peforming Arts Center in Foxboro, aka The Orpheum. Dunn has made appearances on David Letterman and Conan O’Brien’s late night shows and the CBS Boston-themed sitcom, “The McCarthys,” while Tony V has been on “Conan,” “Louie,” “Seinfeld,” “The Heat,” “The Town” and, we’re told, “nearly every movie made in the city of Boston.” For tickets, go to www.orpheum.org.
Street Painting Festival returns to Patriot Place
The Foxboro Street Painting Festival will return to Patriot Place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Registered participants are each assigned a 5-foot-by-5-foot square to transform into a creative piece of art, all centered around this year’s theme of “Storytime.” Upon completion of the festival, over $2,000 in awards and trophies will be presented. It costs $25 to register. Go to www.foxboroughstreetpainting.com/applications. The festival is being put on in conjunction with the Foxboro Public Schools Arts Department and Foxboro Dental Associates.
Learn all about purple martins at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk will be spotlighting purple martins from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14. The event will feature a presentation on the birds and a short walk to the field to observe them as they roost on their gourd-shaped houses. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars. Cost is $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. It’s for ages 12 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Go ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ in Providence
“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will open Tuesday, May 17, at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence. The show features more than 300 of the post-Impressionist artist’s work in a three-dimensional experience. Promoters boast it has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally, making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. Prices start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children ages 5 to 15, plus ticketing fees. Order at www.vangoghprovidence.com.
Tori Amos at The Vets in Providence
Tori Amos brings her “Ocean to Ocean” tour to The Vets in Providence on Monday night, May 16. Amos’ album of the same name was released digitally and on CD in October and was made available as a vinyl package in January. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Current Alternative Albums Chart and No. 6 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart, marking her tenth “Top 10” appearance. For ticket info, go to TheVetsRI.com or call 401-421-2787.
Cumberland Artists Alliance showing work this month
Members of the Cumberland Artists Alliance are exhibiting their work this month in the Library’s Hayden Art Gallery as well as the library’s display case. The work represents a variety of styles, including paintings, photography, and three-dimensional pieces. As part of the exhibit, the library will be hosting an artist meet-and-greet on Saturday, May 14 from 1:30 kto 3:30 pm. There will also be demonstrations from a number of the artists.
High school art exhibit at Attleboro museum
The Attleboro Arts Museum will present the 2022 High Art exhibit from May 17 to June 2. The exhibit will feature installation art by students from 15 Massachusetts high schools, including Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan. The theme of the exhibition is “Reflections.” Art will incorporate reflective elements such as glass and mirrors, or address the theme metaphorically through topics such as self-reflection and contemplation. Prizes will be announced May 18, and visitors can vote on who will receive the People’s Choice Award at the end of the exhibition. More info: attleboroartsmuseum.org/high-art-2022.