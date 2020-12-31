a virtual bash in hub
The pandemic is putting the kibosh on countless activities and events, but Boston’s First Night celebration will go on — virtually. There will be an array of Boston-area theatrical, musical, and artistic performers as well as well-wishes from well-known New Englanders. Performances will be broadcast on firstnightboston.org and on NBC Boston, NECN, and Telemundo Boston. The online stream will begin at 6 p.m. and continue through midnight.
very cool sculptures
Boston Harbor Now is offering its annual New Year’s Eve Waterfront Ice Sculpture Stroll, with COVID advisories in place, of course. Look for over a dozen ice sculptures hosted by businesses and cultural sites across the waterfront. You can check them out from 1 p.m. till dusk on Thursday. For more details and a map, go to bostonharbornow.org.
take a 1st week hike
The state Department of Conservation and Recreation is inviting you to step into the New Year with a First Week Hike, a COVID-19 alternative to its traditional First Day Hikes. The change is intended to prevent overcrowding on New Year’s Day. DCR has 150 state parks and thousands of miles of trails, including Borderland State Park in Easton. Visit: www.mass.gov/info-details/dcr-programs-and-events for a list of recommended self-guided hikes. Note: DCR visitor centers and rest rooms may be closed due to COVID-19,
tracking at caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is offering a “Tracking Animals in Winter” hike from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. You’ll look for footprints, feathers, fur and possibly scat. Face masks and social distancing are required. Participants must bring their own masks. Advance registration is required. Dress for the weather; most of this program will be held outside. Register through the events calendar at asri.org.
Also, Caratunk is offering a “White Barn Story Time: Owl Babies” from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. It’s a sweet story about owlets waiting for their mother to return home. Families listen to it and meet an owl afterward. Registration required at asri.org.
