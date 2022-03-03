Spring Scavenger Hunt at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is offering a Spring Scavenger Hunt from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6. You can use clues to find nature-based items on the wildlife refuge, and learn a bit about nature in the process. The event is geared for all ages. Register online through the events calendar at www.asri.org/calendar.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers?
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will bring “bagpipes with attitude” to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket on Saturday night, March 5. The show fuses traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems, which the band refers to as “bagrock.” In the past 15 years, the group proclaims it has amassed over 350,000 Facebook followers and 3.5 million views on YouTube, been awarded the UK Gold disk and three triple platinum disks for album sales and performed at private parties for Ewan McGregor, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Alex Ferguson, Her Majesty the Queen, Andy Murray and more. For tickets, call 401-762-4545 or go to www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Cherish the Ladies in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present an evening of Irish music and dance with Cherish the Ladies on Saturday, March 5, starting at 7 p.m. Celebrating 35 years of music making, Cherish the Ladies has done world tours, concerts at the White House and the Olympics, 17 albums and an Emmy Award-winning special, “An Irish Homecoming,” which was broadcast on PBS. Admission is $35 advance, $40 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
‘The Prom’ coming to PPAC
The national tour of the 2019 Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Musical, “The Prom,” will play the Providence Performing Arts Center from March 8-13. “The Prom” is a musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. Variety says, “It’s so full of happiness that you think your heart is about to burst.” Tickets: ppacri.org or 401-421-2787.
‘Grease’ in Foxboro this weekend
LRC Stage Productions will present “Grease” this weekend at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro center. The rollicking musical, made famous on screen by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, is an homage to the idealism of the ‘50s and a satire of high schoolers’ age-old desire to be rebellious. Tickets are $22 online and $29 at the door for adults; $21 and $27 for students/seniors. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. (www.orpheum.org)
Roomful of Blues in Bristol
Roomful of Blues will perform Saturday night, March 5, at St. Michael’s Church in Bristol, R.I. The horn-powered, rocking blues band has been performing for over 50 years and has earned five Grammy Award nominations and seven Blues Music Awards. The band’s latest Alligator Records release is “In A Roomful Of Blues.” Tickets: 401-253-6084 or www.ccsatsm.org.
‘Mangerie of Mandalas’ in Attleboro
“A Mangerie of Mandalas,” works on canvas by Jackie Cabral of Attleboro, is on display through March 18 at the Attleboro Arts Museum. Cabral’s mandala designs begin with a single dot in the center of the canvas and evolve into a circle made up entirely of dots. She uses a variety of objects to create her designs, such as crochet hooks, dowels, and stylist tools. In anticipation of the museum’s upcoming spring Flower Show, featuring the “Animal Kingdom,” Cabral says she incorporated a menagerie of animals in her mandalas. Her work will be shown in its Community Gallery. The museum is free and open to all. (www.attleboroartsmuseum.org)