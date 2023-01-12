Courtroom drama in Woonsocket
“12 Angry Jurors” will be performed this weekend, Jan. 13 and 15, at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. The play is a courtroom drama set in the 1950s and was made into an Oscar-nominated film called “12 Angry Men” starring Henry Fonda. It tells the story of a jury deliberating the fate of a teenager charged with murder, and explores the morals and values of each juror as they try to reach a verdict. It will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $36. Call 401-762-4545 or go to www.stadiumtheatre.com to order.
“Owls and Ales” at Audubon in Rhody
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St., Bristol, R.I., is offering an “Owls and Ales’ event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. You can enjoy a presentation on the birds of prey while enjoying locally brewed beers. Then take a guided walk through the wildlife refuge at night to look and listen for owls and other signs of animal life. The program is just for ages 21 and up. Register at asri.org/calendar. If you can’t make it this Saturday, they’re having another “Owls and Ales” on Feb. 11.
Trinity Rep puts Queen Margaret center stage
Trinity Repertory Company will present the premiere of “By the Queen” Jan. 12 to Feb. 12 in its Dowling Theater in downtown Providence. Written by Obie Award-winner and Brown/Trinity Rep alum Whitney White, the play draws from the texts of Shakespeare’s “Henry VI” plays and “Richard III.” It tells the story of Queen Margaret, from her roots as a provincial princess of France, to her ascension to the throne of England and to her eventual downfall. Tickets: trinityrep.com/queen or 401-351-4242.
‘Art of Burning’ premiering in Boston
The Huntington is staging the premiere of “The Art of Burning,” a new play from Boston playwright Kate Snodgrass, Jan. 13 to Feb. 12 at its Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA, 527 Tremont St., Boston. The play, Huntington says, “explores the love, rage, and responsibility that come with marriage and parenting in America.” It will be directed by Melia Bensussen, artistic director of Hartford Stage. Tickets: huntingtontheatre.org, 617-266-0800.
Explore the mystery of Harry Houdini
The Museum of Work & Culture, 42 South Main St., Woonsocket, will host the first Smithsonian Channel Saturday film screening of the documentary “The Curious Life and Death of Harry Houdini” at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14. The documentary follows Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris as she investigates the life and mysterious death of the famous illusionist. Other screenings in the Saturday series will include “America in Color: Hollywood’s Golden Age” on Jan. 28 and “America in Color: 1920s” on Feb. 11. They also start at 1:30 p.m. The screenings will highlight the museum’s latest changing gallery exhibit, “Hollywood Comes to Woonsocket,” which tells the story of the city’s years as a cultural hub of arts and entertainment. More info: 401-331-8575 or rihs.org.