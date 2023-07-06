Fireworks explode in Foxboro Thursday
Patriot Place in Foxboro will host its annual Patriotic Fireworks Display and Festivities on Thursday, July 6. Visitors can check out live music from 5 to 8 p.m. with CarTune Heroes on the Dean College Stage and Whiskey Saints outside the Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel before the fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. For a full schedule and additional details, visit www.patriot-place.com/fireworks/.
Shania Twain coming to Mansfield
Country-pop star Shania Twain brings her Queen of Me tour to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Sunday night, July 9. The tour is the fifth by the Canadian recording artist and supports of her sixth studio album of the same name. It marks the singer’s first tour in nearly five years, following a highly successful Vegas residency run, according to Wikipedia. Ticket info: www.livenation.com.
Oxen Weekend at Coggeshall Farm
Coggeshall Farm Museum in Bristol, R.I., is holding Oxen Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9. Two Old Ayrshire oxen, Ned and Buster, will visit the 18th-century farm from 10 to 4 each day, accompanied by their handlers, Jim and Bev Gould. They will offer rare demonstrations of the hard work done by oxen in farming. You can also mingle with the farm’s heritage breed pigs, chickens, and sheep, and tour historic farm buildings, walk the grounds, and play games from the 1700s. More info: https://www.coggeshallfarm.org/.
Author, historian to speak in Rhody
And speaking of Coggeshall Farm Museum, it will be hosting a talk by award-winning author and historian Nathaniel Philbrick in the McCulloch Center for the Arts at St. Andrews School in Barrington, R.I., on Thursday, July 13. Philbrick is known for his American nonfiction books, including several New York Times bestsellers such as “In the Heart of the Sea” and “Mayflower.” He is also a leading authority on the island of Nantucket. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a speaking program and Q&A at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: www.coggeshallfarm.org/philbrick.
Take a ‘Froggy Foray’ in Seekonk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, is offering a “Froggy Foray” from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 13. You’ll listen as the gray tree frogs call from the forest, see the bullfrogs lounge on the lily pads, and observe many more amphibious sightings. Dress for the weather; the trails can be muddy at times, so wear shoes that can get dirty. Bring bug spray and a flashlight. It’s for ages 3 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
AC/DC salute in Woonsocket
The AC/DC tribute band Dirty Deeds will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. The Boston-based band has been touring the US for over 20 years and plays all of AC/DC’s hits along with providing a “theatrical ride through rock n’ roll history.” Admission is $30, $35 and $40. Tickets are available by calling 401-762-4545 or going to www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Tour ‘Secret Gardens’ of Newport
The annual Newport Secret Garden Tour is set for Friday to Sunday, July 7 to 9, with self-guided walking tours of private gardens in the historic City by the Sea. The tours help raise funds for the arts education programs in public schools. They will begin at Storer Park near the causeway to Goat Island and run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Ticket info: www.secretgardentours.org.
‘First Ladies’ authors coming to Plainville
Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, co-authors of the New York Times bestseller “The Personal Librarian,” will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, to discuss their secondnovel, “The First Ladies.” It’s about the partnership between Eleanor Roosevelt and civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune, and how it helped form the foundation for the modern civil rights movement. For tickets, visit www.anunlikelystory.com/benedict-murray.
Full WaterFire lighting Saturday
WaterFire Providence is holding a full lighting this Saturday, July 8. The lighting will begin at 8:22 p.m. and the braziers will remain lit until midnight. Look for the WaterFire Arts Festival Plaza from 6:30 to 11. The Dunkin’ Music Stage on Steeple Street will feature local musical act Funkademic at 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Food fairs will be open on Washington Street, College Street, and Canal Walk. And there will be three fire-spinning performances beginning at 8:30 p.m. and continuing at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. by Cirque de Light. Full details: waterfire.org.