Seeing red at Patriot Place
Ocean Spray’s annual Fall Harvest Celebration returns to Patriot Place in Foxboro for an 11th year this Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Farmers will be harvesting the cranberry bog behind Bass Pro Shops from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other autumn-themed activities include pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, live music, appearances by the Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot, pony rides and fall-themed professional family portraits, just to name a few. The event is free. For a complete schedule of events and additional details, visit Patriot-Place.com/FallHarvest.
Mike Tougias at Unlikely
New York Times bestselling author — and former Sun Chronicle columnist — Michael Tougias will be at An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville on Wednesday night, Oct. 20, for a live, in-person event. It’s called “A Scary Evening on the Ocean,” and Tougias will discuss his latest book for kids, “Claws.” He’ll also give a slide presentation about how a family survived a U-boat attack off the coast of the U.S, as told in his adult book, “So Close to Home,” and the middle grade adaptation, “Attacked at Sea.” A Q&A will follow and Tougias will take time to discuss the making of the Disney movie “The Finest Hours,” based on his book by the same name. Sign up for free at anunlikelystory.com/tougias21. The event starts at 7.
Discover historic Attleboro neighborhood
On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Attleboro Historic Preservation Society will lead guided tours of the historic neighborhood around the East Attleborough Academy. Ticketed tours start at the academy (28 Sanford St.), where participants will begin their exploration of the Peck & Dean Street neighborhoods, ending at the Old Kirk Yard cemetery. Be prepared to walk about 1 mile in about 1 hour. No bathrooms are available. Parking is available at the academy, YMCA and Sanford Street garage. Tickets are $5 for members, $10 for non-members, and free for children younger than 12. They will only be available on-site starting at 9:30 a.m. the day of the event.
Lovecraft tours in rhody
Providence native and cult horror writer H.P. Lovecraft will be the subject of the popular annual walking tour and film series during the annual Flickers’ Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror Film Festival (Vortex), October 16-24. Due to popular demand, the Lovecraft Tour will return for four days. Lovecraft’s “Providence stories” (written between 1924 and 1935) are the inspiration behind the walk. Participants will see the site of his former home, as well as locales mentioned in “The Case of Charles Dexter Ward,” “The Haunter of the Dark,” The Shunned House” and “The Call of Cthulhu.” The tours will be offered over four afternoons, on Saturday, Oct. 16, Sunday, Oct. 17, Saturday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 24. All tours will begin at noon. Following the tour, which lasts for approximately 90 minutes, participants will be treated to an online ticket to see virtual premiere films inspired by Lovecraft. Tickets for the walking tour and screening are $22 and can be purchased at www.film-festival.org/HPLovecraft or by calling 401-861-4445.
Explore the ‘Night Portrait’
The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Art Lovers Book Club will present “Behind The Night Portrait,” a novel of WWII and Da Vinci’s Italy by Laura Morelli, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Free and open to all, the event will be held virtually through Zoom. Morellis will be the guest speaker, and advance registration is required. To receive a link to join the meeting, go to https://lauramorelli.com/attleboro/. Morelli’s “The Night Portrait” is a dual-timeline historical novel about the creation of one of Leonardo da Vinci’s most famous paintings, “Portrait of a Lady with an Ermine,” and the woman who fought to save it from Nazi destruction during World War II. Registrants are encouraged to read the novel in advance of the event but it is not a requirement.
Folk at the Farm
The Collaborative, a nonprofit arts organization, will hold Folk at the Farm from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Frerichs Farm, 43 Kinnicutt Ave, Warren, R.I. The free concert will feature four Rhode Island-based music groups, including the folk duo Atwater-Donnelly, Irish-influenced duo Bank of Ireland, the Carribean Jam Duo and New England’s Cajun band Magnolia. There will be light fare available from Warren restaurants Metacom Kitchen and Hunky Dory as well as beverages from Proclamation Ale Company and Rumford’s craft wine producer, Anchor + Hope. Bring chairs and blankets; the event is rain or shine. More info: www.thecollaborative02885.org/folkatthefarm.
Paws in the Park
The Pawtucket Dog Park Committee is holding Paws in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Slater Park in Pawtucket. The event starts at 9 a.m. and features a canine agility course and canine costume contest. The agility course will have a large dog and a small dog section. The costume contest has three categories, Monster Mutts, Silver Screen, and Made From Scratch. More info: Pawtucketdogpark.com.
