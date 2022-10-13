Celebrate cranberries and fall at Patriot Place
Ocean Spray’s 12th Annual Fall Harvest Celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Patriot Place in Foxboro. The free event will feature a cranberry harvest, family-friendly activities and appearances by New England Patriots mascot Pat Patriot and team cheerleaders. The cranberry harvest will take place at the bog behind Bass Pro Shops from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., giving visitors an inside look at the process and the opportunity to go on bog walks with Ocean Spray experts. Activities in the South Marketplace will include fall-themed family photos and pony rides. In the North Marketplace, families can enjoy pumpkin decorating, face painting, arts and crafts, live music and more. For a complete schedule of events and additional details, visit Patriot-Place.com/FallHarvest.
Chelsea Clinton returning to Unlikely Story
An Unlikely Story in Plainville will welcome back Chelsea Clinton for a reading, Q&A, and signing of her new book “Welcome to the Big Kids Club” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. The book features helpful tips about when a new baby enters the household, and the event will be event will be hosted by Jeff Kinney. The daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton is now a mom of three. She stopped at An Unlikely Story in March of 2018 for a reading of her book, “She Persisted Around the World.” For ticket information, go to anunlikelystory.com.
Jaycees to hold annual craft fair
The Foxboro Jaycees’ annual Autumn Craft and Vendor Fair is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on the Foxboro Common. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 16. Over 30 area vendors will be selling handmade crafts, jewelry and baby products. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Jaycees and their community service events in Foxboro and the surrounding area. Admission is free and open to all.
Celtic Woman founding member to perform in Foxboro
Emmy- and Grammy-nominated artist and composer Máiréad Nesbitt will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro center. An Irish Music Magazine Best Traditional Artist and multi Irish Music Awards recipient, The New York Times deemed Nesbitt a “demon of a fiddle player.” For years, she performed internationally as the violinist and founding member of Celtic Woman, which put out 11 albums, each one topping the Billboard World Music Chart. Nesbitt will be playing alongside the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio. Tickets start at $35. Go to orpheum.org or call 508-276-6546.
Taunton celebrates Liberty & Union Weekend
The annual Liberty & Union Weekend celebration is set for Friday and Saturday in downtown Taunton. The event commemorates the events of October 1774 when Taunton became the first community in the American colonies to raise a flag — the “Liberty and Union” flag — in opposition to British rule. Festivities begin Friday with the Liberty Libations Pub Crawl. The Liberty and Union Festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on Church Green. There will be tours, a flag raising, demonstrations by historic re-enactors, vendors, food, live music and other free activities. More info: libertyandunion.org.
RI Music Legends Concert Friday
Three Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame bands — John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band, Roomful of Blues and Neal & the Vipers — will be performing Friday night, Oct. 14, at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Cafferty & Beaver Brown hit it big in the 1980s with the “Eddie & The Cruisers” movie soundtrack and the hit single “On the Dark Side.” Roomful of Blues has toured the world and recorded over 25 albums during their 50-year career. And Neal & the Vipers have been performing blues, rock, rockabilly, and surf music for their fans for over 30 years. Tickets are $26-$41. (401-762-4545, stadiumtheatre.com)
Touch a turtle at Audubon Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk will present “Touch-A-Turtle!” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Kids can meet and greet Otto and Speedy, the resident turtles at the refuge, and learn about turtles found in New England. Then it’s off for a short walk to a stream. Meet at the white barn. Advance registration is required at asri.org/calendar.
Renowned harpist and guitarist in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present an evening of Irish music, jazz, bluegrass, and baroque featuring harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and guitarist Chris Newman at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The Rough Guide to Irish Music describes Chathasaigh as “the great innovator of modern Irish harping, a player of outstanding technique and imagination,” while Newman, according to BBC Radio 2, is “one of the UK’s greatest musicians” who has toured and recorded with many luminaries of the folk and jazz worlds. Admission is $18 advance and $22 day of show. For reservations or information call 401-725-9272.
‘Sound of Music’ being staged in Franklin
The Franklin Performing Arts Company will perform “The Sound of Music” Oct. 14-23 at The Black Box theater in Franklin. The seven local children cast as the von Trapp family recently traveled to New York City to rehearse with director Raye Lynn Mercer, music director Hallie Wetzell, choreographer Christopher Rice-Thomson and their leading lady, Sara Jean Ford, who will star as Maria. For tickets and more information, visit THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call 508-528-3370.
MFA explores Life magazine’s history, impact
The Museum of Fine Arts Boston is showing “Life Magazine and the Power of Photography” through Jan. 16. At its height, Life, which was published weekly from 1936 to 1972, reached a quarter of the US population, the MFA points out. The exhibition takes visitors behind the scenes of the decisions made throughout the editorial process and explores the magazine’s impact. (mfa.org)