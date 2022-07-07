New Bedford Folk Fest hits big 25
Zeiterion Performing Arts Center will present the 25th Annual New Bedford Folk Festival on Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival will return with contemporary, Americana, traditional, blues and Celtic folk music featuring performers most requested over the past 25 years. The festival has invited folk music legend Tom Rush, folk, jazz, and pop songstress Susan Werner, cutting edge Celtic band RUNA, Grammy nominated old time and American roots fiddlers Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka, Native Americana blues master Cary Morin, singer-songwriters Cheryl Wheeler, “smooth, dark baritone” (Washington Post) Garnet Rogers, “folk rock goddess” (The New Yorker) Catie Curtis, folk singer-songwriter John Gorka, French-Canadian quintet Musique à bouches, and others. While the food and craft areas are free open to the public, passes are required to access the stages and can be purchased online at newbedfordfolkfestival.com or by calling the box office at 508-994-2900.
Chicago, Brian Wilson join forces
Two legendary acts from the ‘60s and ‘70s are coming to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield Sunday, July 10. The night will feature Chicago along with Beach Boys musical force Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. For ticket info, go to www.livenation.com/.
Family Field Day coming to Gillette
The Patriots Hall of Fame will host the annual Family Field Day on Sunday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event features family-friendly activities on the Gillette Stadium field including games, inflatables and photo opportunities, appearances by the Patriots cheerleaders, autograph signings with Patriots alumni and more. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for children ages 16 and under. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.patriotshalloffame.com/family-field-day/.
Community Players to stage ‘Play On!’
The Community Players will be staging “Play On!” weekends July 8-17 at Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St., Pawtucket. The show follows a community theater as it desperately attempts to produce a new murder mystery, “Murder Most Foul,” amid comically challenging circumstances. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Order tickets at www.thecommunityplayers.org or call 401-726-6860.
Timmy Brown playing around area
Country music artist Timmy Brown, a Norton native, will be playing the area next week. Brown will be at Fresh Catch in Mansfield on Wednesday, July 13; at Arooga’s Sports Bar & Grill in Attleboro on Thursday, July 14; and at Six String Grill & Stage in Foxboro on Friday, July 15.
Art Lovers Book Club to meet virtually
The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Art Lovers Book Club will hold a free virtual meeting Saturday, July 9, from 1 to 3 p.m.,to discuss “Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge” by Barbara J. Mitnick. The meeting will feature guest speaker Mallory Mortillaro, who will tell the story of her journey to authenticate a marble bust of Napoleon sculpted by Auguste Rodin, which had been sitting in a New Jersey town hall for almost 80 years. Along the way Mortillaro will share the story of Dodge, the woman who gifted the artwork, along with an entire town hall, in the name of her one and only lost son. Attendees are encouraged to read “Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge” in preparation for the meeting, though it is not required. Go to attleboroartsmuseum.org/art-lovers-book-club to register.
Check out an Unlikely Book to Movie Club
An Unlikely Story’s Book to Movie Club is meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, via Zoom. This month’s book is “A Train to Moscow” by Elena Gorokhova. It’s about a girl in post-World War II Russia who must reconcile a tragic past with her hope for the future. Along the way there’s lots of “family secrets, passion and loss, perseverance and ambition.” For more information, or to sign up, contact Lynda at lynda@anunlikelystory.com.