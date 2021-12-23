LaSalette’s Festival of Lights shines on
Even if you’ve already been to the Festival of Lights at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro, Christmas week is a great time to pay another visit. The annual display began Thanksgiving night and runs 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 2. There are more than 400,000 lights to take in, along with favorite attractions such as Clopper the donkey and the International Creche Museum. Admission and parking are free but donations are appreciated. More info: lasaletteattleboroshrine.org/christmas-festival.
School vacation week fun in Foxboro
Patriot Place has announced a slate of family-friendly activities for school vacation week, Dec. 27-31. On Monday, Winter Skate will have giveaways, challenges, music, a caricature artist, a prize wheel and more. On Tuesday, Helix eSports will host a full day of community events, with free pizza and giveaways for free gameplay, bowling, movie tickets, autographed footballs and more. On Wednesday morning at 11 a.m., Bass Pro Shops will host the Rainforest Reptile Show where guests will get an up-close look at lizards, snakes and more. The event is free, but interested guests need to register in advance. Later that day from 5-10 p.m., For a full listing and schedule of all school vacation week activities, visit www.patriot-place.com/winter-break/.
Last chance for Magic of Lights
Magic of Lights’ run at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro ends Friday, Dec. 24. The drive-through experience features themed light displays using LED technology and digital animations. Among the new displays are Prehistoric Christmas, Big Foot Monster Trucks and the Snow Flurry Tunnel, as well as returning ones including the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights. There will also be the Illuminating Mega Trees, with 40 feet of lights synchronized to popular holiday tunes. Magic of Lights runs daily from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets starts at $40 per vehicle and must be purchased online in advance. (MagicOfLights.com/Foxborough)
Larry’s Lounge show returning
For the first time in over two years, a group of local performers, musicians and comedians will reunite at The Met, 1005 Main St., Pawtucket, for the return of Larry’s Lounge Variety Show. The Rhode Island-based show, named after the former Pawtucket bar on Dexter Street, will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. The two-hour show features over 20 different acts. All attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours of the show’s date. Tickets are $10 in advance at metri.com or $15 at the door.
Bird walks offered in Rhody
Audubon Rhode Island offers small-group Wednesday Morning Bird Walks with naturalist Laura Carberry. Each week a new birding destination will be chosen. Advance registration is required. Location will be sent to registered participants in advance. The walks are from 9-11 a.m. Fee: $5/member, $10/non-member. Ages: 14+. Register through the events calendar at asri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.