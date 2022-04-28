Family fun at Attleboro’s Cuddy Court
Cuddy Court in downtown Attleboro will offer an evening of family fun on Thursday, April 28. The relatively new gathering spot, located next to the downtown parking garage, will host food trucks, puppet and children’s theater, crafts, games, music and more. It runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and is sponsored by the mayor’s office and Illuminate Arts Co.
Unlikely celebration in Plainville
An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville is celebrating Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 30. There will be giveaways for shoppers and exclusive books as well as other literary items. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can get your photo taken with Esteban the Magnificent Pea Green Crayon, from the picture book “The Day the Crayons Came Home.” From 11 a.m. to noon, the award-winning ukulele band The Unlikely Strummers will perform. Then at 2, 12-year-old Joe Whale, who goes by The Doodle Boy on social media, will discuss his Bad Food series with author Eric Luper in a free virtual event. More information and tickets to the events are available at anunlikelystory.com/bookstore-day.
Free birding walks in Seekonk
Audubon is offering free birding walks in Rhode Island, as well as Seekonk, throughout the month of May. They’re geared for teens to adults, and novice birders are welcome. In Seekonk, Caratunk Wildlife Refuge is hosting walks from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Sundays throughout the month, starting May 1. And there’s also one Saturday, May 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. Registration is required. Do so through the events calendar at www.asri.org/calendar.
‘Addams Family’ comes to Foxboro
The Un-Common Theatre Company will present “The Addams Family” April 29 to May 1 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, aka The Orpheum, in downtown Foxboro. The show tells the story of Wednesday Addams, “the ultimate princess of darkness,” who has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. Everything changes for the whole family when they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: www.orpheum.org.
Baseball, toys and space at Gallery 175 in Pawtucket
Gallery 175 in downtown Pawtucket will be exhibiting paintings and drawings by Peter Campbell from May 2 to June 24. Campbell works in a realistic style depicting a wide range of subjects, often with a whimsical twist. Some of his favorite themes include baseball, toys, landscapes, and space. A reception for the artist will take place on Sunday, May 15 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. In 1989, Campbell was selected by NASA to become a member of its nationally recognized Space Art Program where he spent a week touring, sketching, and photographing the activities at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.. Gallery 175 is located at 175 Main St. in the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center. Hours are 9 to 5 daily.
House of Hamill in Cumberland
House of Hamill will perform Saturday night, April 30, at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. Following a series of chance occurrences, the trio is now a fixture on festival stages across the U.S. and their version of “Pound a Week Rise” rose to #1 on the US Folk DJ charts. Their latest release is “Folk Hero.” Admission is $18 advance, $20 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
Dance takes center stage at Dean
The Joan Phelps Palladino School of Dance at Dean College will perform “Dance Company” from April 28-May 1, on the Main Stage in the Campus Center, 109 West Central St., Franklin. Award-winning faculty and guest choreographers will showcase the talent of dance majors through new and re-staged dance works, ranging from hip-hop to jazz dance, tap to modern and ballet. To learn more about the show and all safety policies, and to purchase tickets, visit www.dean.edu/boxoffice.