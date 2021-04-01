Local company to livestream 'Godspell'
Norfolk-based Inspiration Performing Arts Company and Advanced Production and Design will stream their production of “Godspell” this Easter weekend, April 1-4. Performers from across Massachusetts and Rhode Island were invited to join the cast of the show, directed by Emily Garven of Nofolk. Tickets are $15 and available at www.inspirationperformingarts.com.
Caratunk hosts search for eggs in nature
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk will host "White Barn Story Time: An Egg is Quiet" from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The children's book explores all kinds of eggs found in nature. After the story, you'll take a guided search through forest and field to look for different eggs that might be found on leaves and under logs. You might even spot birds building nests, too. Face masks and social distancing are required, as is advance registration. Go to www.asri.org.
AAM presents 'By Hand: Illuminating the Bond Between Artist and Material'
The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro, will present “By Hand: Illuminating the Bond Between Artist and Material” in gallery from April 6 to May 1, with selections featured online starting April 9. The invitational exhibition features work created in silver (and other precious metals), wood, textile and repurposed materials. A virtual artist talk will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10. (Go to www.attleboroartsmuseum.org/byhand to register and to receive a link to the Zoom event.)
AAM is also showing its April Artist of the Month from Saturday through April 30. “Desert in Bloom,” a series of acrylic paintings by Ana-Maria Santos of Cumberland, will be displayed in the Community Gallery. The paintings are inspired by Santos' impressions of April in Arizona, which she says "turns a seeming wasteland into a vibrant canvas"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.