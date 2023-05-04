Pump up the Jam in Foxboro
Monster Jam returns to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Saturday, May 6. The annual spectacle/competition features 12,000-pound monster trucks roaring around the New England Patriots’ home field. Fans can visit the Monster Jam Pit Party prior to the event to see the massive trucks up close, meet drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and more. This year’s lineup of trucks includes Grave Digger, Max-D, Soldier Fortune, Bakugan Dragonoid, Vendetta, Velociraptor and others. For tickets go to www.ticketmaster.com. For more info, visit www.gillettestadium.com.
Chaminade concert Sunday in Attleboro
Chaminade Music Club will present a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., Attleboro. The concert will feature instrumental and vocal music by various composers. It is free, though donations are welcome. For more information, call 508-286-3592, or see chaminademusicclub.org.
Bristol Chorale performs Sunday
The Bristol Chorale and Chamber Orchestra of Massachusetts, under the direction of Maestro Earl Raney, will present their spring concert, “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 647 North Main St., Attleboro. The concert will include choral works by Rutter, Stroope, Trotta and Forrest along with African-American spirituals and pops selections from the Beatles to Broadway. Admission is free, though donations will be accepted at the door. To reserve tickets or for more information call 508-212-4774 or visit tbcma.org.
Seamus Egan Project in Rhody
The Seamus Egan Project will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. For many years, Egan has been an influential force in traditional Irish music and founded the Irish-American band Solas. The multi-instrumentalist has also been the longtime music director for Brian O’Donovan’s “Celtic Sojourn Christmas” shows. Admission is $25 advance, $30 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272.
ACT staging ‘Hail Mary’ in Attleboro
Attleboro Community Theatre will be staging the irreverent comedy “Hail Mary” weekends May 5-21 at the Ezekiel Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St., downtown Attleboro. The play features a plucky novice who does battle with her mother superior, a staunch defender of “that old time religion.” She puts her future as a nun in jeopardy when she dares teach the children her personal, unorthodox views of God and his commandments. Tickets are available at www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net/purchase-tickets. For more information/reservations, call 508-226-8100 or visit ACT’s Facebook page.
One Gun Gone in Providence
“Merge,” a One Gun Gone exhibition, will be on display May 4-28 at the WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. “Merge” combines art and activism through the creation and sales of art made from disarmed guns. The exhibition includes the unveiling of welded metal sculptures created through a new collaboration between a Providence Boys and Girls Club program and the Steel Yard, in addition to pre-pandemic visual artwork. For more info, visit waterfire.org/wfac.
RI Philharmonic to present Verdi’s ‘Requiem’
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present one of classical music’s most powerful works, Verdi’s “Requiem,” on Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, at The Vets in Providence. Conducted by Interim Principal Conductor Tania Miller, the performance will also feature the Providence Singers, Laquita Mitchell (soprano), Susan Platts (mezzo-soprano), David Pomeroy (tenor) and Kevin Deas (bass). Tickets start at $15. To order or for more information visit tickets.riphil.org/.
‘101 Dalmatians KIDS’ in Foxboro
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, will present “101 Dalmatians KIDS” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and 1 p.m. Sunday, May 7. The show features a cast of 51 6- to 10-year-olds. Tickets start at $5 for students. (www.orpheum.org)