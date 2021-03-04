billie eilish doc opens
“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” is screening Thursday to Sunday, March 4-7, at several Showcase Cinema de Lux locations in Massachusetts, including Patriot Place in Foxboro. The documentary from award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler follows the Grammy Award-winning artist on the road, onstage and at home. (www.showcasecinemas.com)
free family fun in rhody
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol, R.I. is holding a free family fun day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6. The day will include a scavenger hunt, nature story and “Why We Love Ducks” program, which includes a stroll to a swamp, pond and shore. Face masks and social distancing are required. Participants must bring their own masks. No need to register. More info: www.asri.org.
artistic shipwrecks
The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem kicks off a new Climate + Environment Initiative with the exhibition “Alexis Rockman: Shipwrecks,” on view March 6–May 31. The initiative, PEM says, addresses “our changing relationship to the natural world in order to encourage reflection, inspire conversation and spark action.” Through the lens of the shipwreck, Rockman draws upon imagery from historical paintings and re-imagines the scenes with compositions that highlight the ecological drama and impact of globalization. More info: www.pem.org.
unlikely encounter
National Book Award finalist and bestselling author Ali Benjamin joins An Unlikely Story Bookstore & Café in Plainville for a virtual live Crowdcast event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. The event will celebrate her first adult novel, “The Smash-Up,” described as “a timely story about a marriage facing the cultural, political, and social challenges of our day.” Benjamin will discuss her book and answer audience questions. Sign up for free at www.anunlikelystory.com/event/ali-benjamin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.