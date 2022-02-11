'Adorned!' opening at Attleboro Arts Museum
"Adorned! Jewelry Design from the Ancient Mediterranean to Attleboro, MA" runs Saturday, Feb. 12 to Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro. The museum is partnering with Wheaton College to present the exhibition, which will be on view in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery. "Adorned!" showcases select objects from Wheaton’s permanent collection, considers how taste and impressions are developed, and welcomes visitors to share personal connections to better understand an object’s background, design and materials. A reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 12. It's free and open to all masked guests. RSVP by calling 508-222-2644 x10 or emailing office@attleboroartsmuseum.org. For more info on the show, go to www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
Lenny Clarke coming to Foxboro
Comedian Lenny Clarke will be performing Saturday night, Feb. 12, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, aka The Orpheum, in Foxboro center. Clarke cut his teeth in the Boston comedy scene in the 1980s and has enjoyed a long career since then and appeared in a number of movies and TV shows. From 2004 to 2011, he appeared in the recurring role of Uncle Teddy on the FX comedy-drama "Rescue Me." Tickets to the show are $35. (https://www.orpheum.org/calendar)
Blasts from the past in Woonsocket
Seventies hitmakers Pure Prairie League and the Atlanta Rhythm Section will perform Friday night, Feb. 11, at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Back in the day, Pure Prairie charted with songs such as “Amie,” “Let Me Love You Tonight,” and “Two Lane Highway,” while Atlanta Rhythm Section was belting out “So Into You,” “Homesick,” and “Spooky.” Admission is $37-$67. (401-762-4545, www.stadiumtheatre.com)
Angélique Kidjo at The Vets
Four-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo will be performing recent hits, danceable favorites and songs from her Grammy-nominated new album “Mother Nature” on Sunday night, Feb. 13, at The Vets in Providence. Time Magazine named Kidjo one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2021 and the BBC has included her in its list of Africa's 50 most iconic figures. “Mother Nature” was written and recorded while in quarantine during the pandemic, and the album focuses on environmental preservation and human rights. Tickets: http://firstworks.org.
Full moon hike in Seekonk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is offering a full moon hike from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. You can watch and listen for wildlife while enjoying a peaceful night hike under a full moon. Dress for cold weather and wear warm boots. Bring a flashlight. Hot refreshments will be served. The hike is for ages 12 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
RI Philharmonic to perform 'Scheherazade'
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present performances of "Scheherazade" this weekend at The Vets in Providence, led by guest conductor Lina González-Granados. On Friday night, Feb. 11, there will be the orchestra's premiere of Gabriela Lena Frank’s "Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra" alongside Rimsky-Korsakov’s "Scheherazade." On Saturday, night, Feb. 12, cellist Oliver Herbert will be featured in Barber’s "Cello Concerto," along with the Frank and Rimsky-Korsakov works. Tickets: https://tickets.riphil.org or 401-248-7000.