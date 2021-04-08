MMAS streams ‘autobahn’
The Mass. Music and Arts Society will be streaming Neil LaBute’s “Autobahn” Thursday to Sunday live from its Black Box Theatre in Mansfield. The play tells seven short stories of everyday life from the front seat of a car, from a trip to Lover’s Lane, to a drive home from rehab, to a road trip to a secluded cabin, to a rescue mission from an ex and more. The show will feature many real life couples. It will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. April 8-10. For tickets, go to www.mmas.org.
‘music & mischief’
Blackstone River Threatre in Cumberland will present “Music & Mischief,” a streaming concert featuring Mari Black and Troy MacGillivray, Saturday, April 10, at 7 p.m. Black is a champion Scottish and multi-style fiddler while MacGillivray is a Nova Scotia/Cape Breton fiddler and pianist. The evening will feature driving Celtic dance tunes and new original material. The dedicated ticket link for BRT is: https://noonchorus.com/blackstone-river-mbtm/.
walks to remember
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is offering “Wildflowers, Bees & Spring Butterflies” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10. Take a mid-morning walk through the woods and fields of Caratunk and learn about the interconnection between the health of habitats and pollinators. Face masks and social distancing are required, as is advance registration. It’s for ages 12 and up. Go to www.asri.org.
Caratunk is also offering a “Vernal Pool Walk” from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11. Check out several of the vernal pool habitats at the refuge and learn why they’re so important to local wildlife. Wear sturdy boots or shoes, dress for the weather, and bring binoculars if you have them. Face masks and social distancing are required, as is advance registration.
mozart and more in rhody
Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra’s spring season continues this Saturday, April 10, with Jon Kimura Parker led by guest conductor Leonard Slatkin. The program features Mozart’s Piano Concerto No.21 (Elvira Madigan), Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll, and Bartók’s Romanian Folk Dances. For the first time this season, limited in-person single tickets are available for purchase for the 5 and 8 p.m. concerts at The Vets. Ticket info: www.riphil.org.
