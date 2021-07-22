Kids Day back in North
After a one-year absence to to the pandemic, Kids Day returns Thursday to Sunday, July 22-25, at North Attleboro Middle School. The 40th edition of the family-friendly event will feature food, music, carnival rides, a firetruck parade, fireworks and many other family-friendly activities. There will be only one night of fireworks instead of two. They’ll take place on Saturday, weather permitting. The 5k road race is canceled and there will be a reduced food menu. Admission is free and no alcohol is allowed or sold for consumption. Also, in accordance with town by-laws, dogs and other animals are not permitted on the field or in the carnival. The North Attleboro Firefighters Association puts on the event, and money raised goes to those who need in the community. For more info, visit www.nakidsday.com.
Have a blast in Foxboro
Patriot Place’s annual patriotic fireworks display will take place this Saturday, July 24, at 9:15 p.m. The show was to have taken place July 4 weekend but was postponed by Tropical Storm Elsa. It will now kick off opening week of Patriots training camp, with the team’s first public practice of the year scheduled for Wednesday, July 28. Patriot Place’s Summer Stage will feature live entertainment before the fireworks display. For a full schedule and additional details, visit www.patriot-place.com/fireworks/.
Free flicks for families in Foxboro
Speaking of Patriot Place, it’s hosting free, family-friendly outdoor movies on select Wednesday nights this summer outside of Patriots Pro Shop and Hall of Fame. On July 28, the movie is “The Croods: A New Age,” followed by “Trolls World Tour” on Aug. 11 and “Moana” on Aug. 25. Guests can reserve their seats beginning at 6 p.m. and each showing will begin at sunset. Bring a chair or blanket. For more information, visit www.patriot-place.com/summerflicks.
Stand-up guys in Mansfield
Outdoor stand-up comedy returns to Mass Music & Arts Society with two shows on Saturday, July 24, featuring Boston headliner Jimmy Dunn. Dunn was a cast member of CBS’s “The McCarthys” and also appeared on Letterman and Conan. The outdoor shows will be held at 888 South Main St.,, Mansfield (across from the XFinity Center), at 6 and 8 p.m. For more information, check out scampscomedy.com or mmas.org. Dunn will be performing with three other Boston comedians: Jeff Koen, Dave Rattigan and Jim Ruberti. They’re pictured clockwise from top left. Tickets: bit.ly/mmascomedy072421.
Unlikely return in Plainville
On Wednesday evening, July 28, An Unlikely Story bookstore and cafe in Plainville will hold its first in-person event since the pandemic forced it to go virtual with its programming. Peter Asher, a Grammy Award-winning producer; Kate Taylor, a singer-songwriter and the sister of musician James Taylor; and Leland Sklar, a popular bass player, will participate in a discussion led by Asher. They will talk about their shared history as a trio. After the discussion, the audience can ask them questions and have them sign their respective releases. It costs $5 to attend the event, but it will be redeemed if you buy a release of Ashe, Taylor, or Sklar’s. Register for the event at anunlikelystory.com/event/asher2021.
