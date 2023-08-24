Springsteen and company return to Foxboro
Unless you’ve been in musical hibernation for some time now, you know Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are returning to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this week. The Boss and company will perform at Gillette for the sixth and seventh times this Thursday, Aug. 24, and Saturday, Aug. 26. It’s their first stop at the home of the Patriots — and, oh yeah, the Revs — since 2016. We’re told tickets are still available for the Saturday show (Ticketmaster.com). The shows start at 7:30 p.m. with parking lots scheduled to open at 3:30 and gates at 5:30. Note that there is no opening act, so you are encouraged to arrive early. For a rundown on ticketholder info, stadium policies and more, go to gillettestadium.com.
4 bucks for a movie? Believe it
Showcase Cinemas is celebrating National Cinema Day on Sunday, Aug. 27, with $4 tickets for any movie in any format at all its locations, including North Attleboro and Patriot Place in Foxboro. So if you still haven’t seen “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer,” now you have no excuse. Some other flicks currently playing include “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and “Haunted Mansion.” This weekend also marks the opening “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,” about a gamer turned professional race car driver, and the return of Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park,” in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Advance tickets are available at www.showcasecinemas.com.
Enjoy a Shanty Sing in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present a Shanty Sing with Bully in the Alley from 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. Bully in the Alley is a crew of singers and storytellers based in southeastern New England who have performed at festivals, fairs, seaports, parades, and historic re-enactment events across the United States and Canada. The fundraiser is part of the BRT’s Take It Outside Concert Series, held in back of the theater (chairs provided). If rain is in the forecast the show moves inside. Admission is $15. Reservations: 401-725-9272.
Celebrate back-to-school in downtown Attleboro
Downtown Attleboro will be hosting a free back-to-school celebration on Saturday, Aug. 26, with supply swaps, arts experiences, crafts, a walking tour, and more. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. there will be Teen Center tours and a program fair at the Downtown YMCA Branch, 63 N. Main St. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. there’s an all-ages school craft and supply swap at the Attleboro Public Library, 74 N. Main St. From 11 to 11:30 there’s a “Power of Art” program for kids ages 5-13 (accompanied by an adult) at the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., and another session for teens ages 14-18 from 2 to 2:30 (adults not required, but helpful with younger students. Registration is required by Friday, Aug. 25. Email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or call 508-222-2644 x10). There will also be a Pokemon Special with Spooky Games at 9 N. Main St.,, creative and theatrical arts at the. Balfour Riverwalk Park, a Hike Attleboro — Riverwalk Tour at 3 p.m. starting at the library, Ronin Jiu Jitsu demos at 2 Park St. and lots more. The event is rain or shine.
‘Belladonna’ author at Unlikely Story
Adalyn Grace, New York Times bestselling author of the young adult novel “Belladonna,” will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. She’ll be discussing her sequel, “Foxglove,” which is billed as “utterly romantic” and “perfectly deadly.” Tickets for the event are free but a copy of “Foxglove” must be purchased to enter the signing line. There will have copies of “Belladonna” and “Foxglove” available for purchase on the night of the event, as well as the “All of Us Villains” duology. (www.anunlikelystory.com)
Celebrate summer in Norfolk
The town of Norfolk will hold its End-of-the-Summer Blast from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday on Town Hill, located next to the library on Liberty Lane. There are numerous activities planned, including a kissing booth with GOFI dogs, an ice cream truck and more. The event will also feature performances from Elijah the Grasshopper, the Flying Dogs and Mike Tarara. Lastly, the Lions will be selling hamburgers and hot dogs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Norfolk causes.
Comedian Jim Jefferies in Providence
Australian comedian Jim Jefferies (“Legit,” FX; “The Jim Jefferies Show,” Comedy Central) brings his worldwide Give ‘Em What They Want Tour to The Vets in Providence on Saturday night, Aug. 26. Jeffries was honored as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019. His ninth stand up special, “Intolerant,” came out on Netflix last year and he currently hosts his own podcast, “I Don’t Know About That.” Tickets: TheVetsRI.com or 401-421-2787.
Blues jam in Foxboro
The VFW Hall, 337 Cocasset St., Foxboro, is hosting an Open Blues Jam from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. It will feature Charlie Wolff on guitar, “The Blues Doctor” Dave Markanus on bass, John Karel on drums, Freddie Miels and Sarah Robertson. No cover, cash bar.
‘Spongebob’ comes to Foxboro
“The Spongebob Musical Youth Edition” will be performed at 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 24 and 25, and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro center. The show is being staged by LRC Stage Productions LLC, owned and directed by Laura Rotondo Canfield, a resident of Foxboro for nearly 25 years. “Spongebob” is billed as an “exciting new musical featuring irresistible characters and magical music.” It runs about 1 hour with no intermission. (www.orpheum.org)