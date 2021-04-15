Atwater-donnelly stream from brt
The Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present Atwater~Donnelly in a streaming concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Multi-instrumentalists Aubrey Atwater and Elwood Donnelly will offer a concert of traditional American and Celtic American folk songs, a cappella pieces, hymns, poetry, dance tunes, and original works. Ticket price is $15 and an additional $3.81 charge is added on by the streaming platform. Tickets can be purchased at: https://noonchorus.com/atwater-donnelly/.
americana from the rose garden
The Rose Garden Coffeehouse will livestream a concert with Americana singer-songwriter Monica Rizzio (p;ictured) at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17, from the MMAS Black Box Theater in Mansfield. Rizzio last performed at the Rose Garden in 2016. At the time, her debut album, “Washashore Cowgirl,” was her solo introduction after a decade in the trio Tripping Lily. Her latest recording is “Sunshine is Free.” Tickets are $15. To order or get more info, visit rosegardenfolk.com, mmas.org, or get tickets directly at bit.ly/RG21monicatix.
caratunk offers aquatic outing
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk wil offer “Aquatic Observations” from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 20. Take a walk with an Audubon naturalist to the stream and pond at Caratunk to spend some time scooping with nets and searching for life in the water. Nets and other equipment will be provided. Wear appropriate clothing and be prepared to get wet and dirty. The program is designed for school-aged children. Face masks and social distancing are required, as is advance registration. Go to the events calendar at www.asri.org.
‘lingua americana!’
Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket will present “(RI)se to Black: Lingua Americana!” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16. The Theater at a Distance broadcast will stream on MMT’s YouTube channel. The show will explore languages heard throughout America in poetry and spoken word. Theater at a Distance is donation-based. More info: mmtri.org.
catch ‘disney stars of broadway’
The Black Box in Franklin will present three “Disney stars of Broadway” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16 to kick off Spring Arts Awakening, nine weeks of entertainment under a tent in the venue’s parking lot. The performers include Broadway’s original Mary Poppins, Ashley Brown; current Genie Michael James Scott; and original Tarzan, Josh Strickland. The trio will perform an evening of Disney favorites. There will be limited seating as well as virtual livestream tickets available. To purchase tickets, visit www.theblackboxonline.com or call 508-528-3370.
roving eye film fest is online
The 16th Annual Roving Eye International Film Festival at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., runs through April 18th as an online program. The theme this year is “Heighten Your Perception” and celebrates the power of art and culture in affecting positive change. It features over 80 films from across the world including short and feature-length ones, world and US premieres, virtual panel discussions/symposia and virtual guests. The festival is presented in collaboration with the Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival. For tickets, more info, go to www.rifilmfest.org or https://prog.tsharp.xyz/en/riiff/16.
