Patriot Place offers April break activities
Patriot Place will hold a full slate of family-friendly April break activities from Friday, April 15, through Sunday, April 24. They start from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday with a petting zoo of chicks and bunnies on the Dean College Stage. Then on Saturday, a wildflower truck will be on site gifting free bouquets to the first 50 guests. A local photographer will also be taking complimentary spring family portraits on site from noon-4 p.m. On Monday, there will be a Kickoff to April Break Block Party from noon-4 p.m. at the Dean College Stage, featuring a live band, giveaways, yard games and more. Then on Tuesday at noon, guests can sign up for the Patriot Place Talent Show. On Wednesday from 12:30-3 p.m., Citizen Crust will host a meet-and-greet, singalong, themed crafts and photo opportunities with characters from Disney hit “Encanto.” For more events and registration details, visit https://www.patriot-place.com/school-break/.
David Mallett back in the Garden
Americana and folk singer-songwriter David Mallett will return to the Rose Garden Coffeehouse in Mansfield on Saturday night, April 16. The venerable New England-based singer-songwriter is best known for the folk classic “Garden Song.” Nine CDs have been released on Mallett’s own North Road label, including “Artist in Me” (2003), named by the Associated Press as one of the year’s best records, and “Alright Now” (2009), which The Boston Globe proclaimed ”a masterpiece.” Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door. Order at https://bit.ly/rg22mallett.
Box Tops, Buckinghams in Woonsocket
The Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket will be hosting two blasts from the past on Friday night, April 15. The Box Tops will perform hits like “The Letter,” “Cry Like a Baby” and “Soul Deep.” Then The Buckinghams will take the stage and play their popular numbers, including “Kind of a Drag,” “Don’t You Care,” “Susan,” and “Hey Baby (They’re Playing Our Song).” Admission is $41, $46, $51, and $66. Tickets are available at the box office, by calling 401-762-4545, or go to www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Turn kids on to birding at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is hosting “Birding for Kids” from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19. An Audubon naturalist will share basic birding skills with children and families will learn to identify local year-round birds and a few migratory species through sight and sound. You’ll also get a primer on how to use binoculars, field guides and phone apps. Dress for the weather and bring a mask. Binoculars will be available to borrow. Parents must accompany children. The outing is for ages 7 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Kim Trusty in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present an evening with The Kim Trusty Band on Saturday, April 16, starting at 7:30. Trusty will perform in a full band setting as she sings songs from her new CD, “Blessed in All Things,” and revisits some past favorites. After studying songwriting at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Trusty has spent the last three decades residing in Providence, crafting and branding her own style of jazz, R&B, blues and original music. Admission is $18 advance, $20 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more info.