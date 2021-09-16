Party in Pawtucket
The 23rd Pawtucket Arts Festival gets into full gear this weekend. Many of the events take place at Slater Park, including a craft beer fest, fall festival, human statue display by the folks from Ten31, empanada festival, sidewalk chalk drawing competition and more. On Sunday, Sept. 19, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing in the park from 5:30 to 7 and a fireworks display will follow from 7 to 7:30. For a full list of activities, visit Pawtucketartsfestival.org.
Block Party in Taunton
The Downtown Taunton Foundation and Trescott Street Gallery is holding its 6th Annual Fall Fest Block Party from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, The event is the foundation’s annual fundraiser, raising money to support the many free public events that the organizations hosts each year. Tickets for the block party are $20 and include a buffet of foods from downtown restaurants, DJ Music by Ensemble Entertainment, roaming magic and a digital photo booth. Also at the event is a cash bar, raffles and a cornhole competition. Tickets, more info: call 508-824-0484 or visit the gallery at 8 Trescott St.
Laugh it up in Mansfield
Bob Niles headlines outdoor Stand-up Comedy Night on Friday, Sept. 17 at the MMAS Arts Center at Great Woods, 888 South Main St., Mansfield, across from the Xfinity Center. Dave Rattigan will host the tented event with comedians Jason Merrill, Patty Gould and Lauren Sims. Show starts at 7:30 and tickets are $20. To order, go to MMAS.org or ScampsComedy.com. Walk-in tickets will also be available, space permitting.
BRT presents first fall show
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present its first concert of the fall on Saturday night, Sept. 18, with Rhode Island favorites Atwater-Donnelly and The Vox Hunters. Admission is $18 advance, $20 day of. For reservations or information call 401-725-9272. Masks are required for all patrons and staff until further notice. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their card before entering. If they don’t, they don’t get in.
‘Good To Be Bad’
George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be bringing the “Good To Be Bad — 45 Years of Rock” tour to the Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster on Sunday, Sept. 19. Since 1976, Thorogood and his band have sold over 15 million albums and played more than 8,000 live shows. The show will follow state and local guidelines in place at the time of the event. (www.indianranch.com)
Family Fun Day
The Hockomock Area YMCA will hold the Spier Family Kindness for Kids 5K and Family Fun Day on Sunday, Sept. 19, at Patriot Place’s Enel Plaza, located outside The Patriots Hall of Fame. This year’s event will also include a new two-mile race for kids ages 12 and under, along with free, family-friendly activities provided by community partners. All proceeds will benefit the Y’s Food Access Programs. The 5K will begin at 8 a.m., and individuals, families and teams are welcome to run or walk. The Two Mile Youth Run and Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., all are welcome to participate in the Spier Family Fun Day, a free family event where children can take part in activities, crafts, and more. Further details and registration information is available at www.hockymca.org/5k-family-day
Big event for the Big Read
An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville is partnering with the Attleboro Public Library on a virtual event with U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Harjo will discuss the power of poetry and her collection “An American Sunrise,” which is the city of Attleboro’s Big Read this year. Harjo, the author of nine books of poetry, several plays and children’s books, and two memoirs, will also answer questions from the audience. Sign up for free at anunlikelystory.com/joy-harjo.
