Holiday Happening at Highland Park
The Attleboro Parks and Forestry Department has scheduled the 10th annual Holiday Happening parade and Family Fun Day for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Highland Park. The event is free and will feature a visit from Santa, pony rides, tractor hayrides, music, face painting, holiday crafts, games, photo opportunities, pizza, raffles, cookies and hot chocolate. Those activities will be preceded by a holiday parade starting at Capron Park. It will travel down Dennis Street to Mechanic Street and end at Highland Park. The event was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, the second annual “Holiday Wreath Creation” contest will be held at Capron Park in conjunction with the “Holiday Happening” celebration. A $20 donation is suggested to participate in the contest. With the donation each participant will be given a wreath to decorate in their own creative manner. Wreaths can be dedicated to a family, friend, business or loved one. Each wreath will be assigned a number for voting purposes and will be displayed in Capron Park. Voting will be held for best theme, most unique, most holiday spirit and best decorated. Ballots will be available at the park. Prizes will be awarded for the wreaths receiving the most votes in each category. The money raised from this event will help fund next year’s event. Questions? Call 774-203-1865.
Santa and more at Patriot Place
Patriot Place in Foxboro will host a Santa and Mrs. Claus Meet & Greet and Celebration on Friday, Dec. 3 beginning at 4:30 p.m. The event was previously scheduled for Friday, Nov. 26 but was postponed due to inclement weather. The event will feature the Giving Tree Light Show and a pyrotechnic display, a musical performance by local group Good Day Sir, giveaways, appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. The Giving Tree is located outside of Skipjack’s. It benefits Patriot Place’s charitable partner, Cradles to Crayons, and features ornaments containing a special holiday request for a child in need. Patriot Place will also be collecting new, unwrapped toys at Winter Skate from 4-8 p.m. for children in need.
Lúnasa celebrates Winter Solstice
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will offer two presentations of an Irish Winter Solstice Celebration featuring Lúnasa at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. The acclaimed Irish group uses melodic interweaving of wind and string instruments pairing flutes, fiddle, whistle and pipes. Admission is $32 advance, $36 day of show. Their guest is Dave Curley. For reservations call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information. Masks are required for all patrons and staff at the BRT. Patrons must also show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering.
Great writers ‘in conversation’
The Providence Athenæum will host a virtual presentation of bestselling author Barbara Kingsolver in conversation with fellow writer Ann Patchett from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Named one of the most important writers of the 20th century by Writer’s Digest, Kingsolver is the author of over a dozen books, including the critically acclaimed “The Poisonwood Bible,” “The Bean Trees,” and “Animal, Vegetable, Miracle.” To register for the event go to https://providenceathenaeum.org/calendar/ex-libris-barbara-kingsolver/.
Chaminade concert Dec. 5 in Attleboro
Chaminade Music Club will present its next Sunday afternoon concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St. (Route 152), Attleboro. The concert will feature Tanya Schwartzman, piano; Ann Sears, piano; Sara Michale Smith, soprano; Sheila Falls, violin; Manabu Takasawa, piano; playing music of Mozart for two pianos, Beethoven, Chaminade, R. Nathaniel Dett, William Grant Still, Florence Price, Yoshirio Kanno, and more. Chaminade observes COVID-19 protocols: social distancing, wearing a mask. The concert is free, donations are appreciated. More info: www.chaminademusicclub.org or call 508-286-3592.
Holiday WaterFire in Providence
A Holiday Celebration at WaterFire is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Providence. The basin lighting will be WaterFire’s first holiday themed event in five years. It will take place in Waterplace Park with a 4:30 p.m. lighting time; the fires will remain lit until 9 p.m. The event will feature a fully illuminated 12-foot Christmas Tree, Santa’s Village, holiday-themed food trucks, local artists and makers, caroling, and a holiday toy drive. (www.waterfire.org)
Artist donates works to MMAS
Easton artist Charles Lanphear has donated 20 pieces of his artwork to the Mansfield-based Mass Music & Arts Society to benefit its programs and theater. The art is on exhibit through December at MMAS’s Morini Art Gallery. Lanphear has been drawing and painting for 60 years. The retired air traffic controller formally trained at the Massachusetts College of Art and Massasoit Community College. His art includes themes of music, often including photography and found objects. All proceeds of the sale will benefit MMAS. The gallery is at 888 South Main St., Mansfield and open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, but call 508-339-2822 before coming to ensure access during theater renovations.
Dean to stage ‘I Hate Hamlet’
The School of the Arts at Dean College will perform “I Hate Hamlet” Thursday to Sunday, Dec. 2-5, in the Main Stage in the Campus Center, 109 West Central St., Franklin. The play by award-winning author Paul Rudnik contrasts a stage actor and a TV star in a comic duel over women, art, success, duty and television. Robert Seeley of Attleboro is the stage manager for the show and Abbie Lavery of North Attleboro is his assistant. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For tickets and more info on the show and safety policies, visit www.dean.edu/boxoffice.
Attention, dog lovers
Join Chris McLaughlin, founder and executive director of the Animal Rescue Front, for an in-person event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville. McLaughlin will discuss her memoir “Mississippi Barking,” about the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and the two years she ventured into the wreckage of the Gulf Coast to rescue the animals left behind. The book includes photos from four-time Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Carol Guzy. The event is particularly aimed at dog lovers who have adopted fur babies and advocates who want to learn how to do more. After McLaughlin’s discussion, she will answer audience questions and sign books. Sign up for free at anunlikelystory.com/mclaughlin.
