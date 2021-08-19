Get your Greek on
The 94th Annual Greek Festival is returning this weekend to Assumption Greek Church in Pawtucket. The festival, which features food, music, and dance, is scheduled to run, rain or shine, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. There is no admission charge. The church is located at 97 Walcott St., and there will be free parking with shuttle service across from Pawtucket City Hall. For more information, visit www.greekfestivalRI.com.
Remember the ‘Hanky Panky’?
Tommy James (above) and The Shondells will perform on Saturday night, Aug. 21, at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. The band had a string of hits back in the ‘60s, including “Hanky Panky,” “Mony Mony,” “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Crimson and Clover,” “Crystal Blue Persuasion,” “Draggin’ The Line” — not to mention over 100 million record sales. Admission is $36 to $69. Call 401-762-4545 or go to www.stadiumtheatre.com.
summer ‘Visions’
The Attleboro Arts Museum is showing its annual late summer “Visions” group exhibition this month, featuring the work of eight juried member artists. A free, in-gallery reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. RSVP by Aug 19: 508-222-2644 x10 or office@attleboroartsmuseum.org. Several of the exhibiting artists will be at the reception and Providence-based pianist Mark Taber will provide live music.
