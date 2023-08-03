Foreigner bids farewell in Mansfield
Foreigner brings its farewell tour to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Saturday night, Aug. 5. The band formed in 1976 and hit it big in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s with hits such as “Feels Like the First Time,” “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.” According to Wikipedia, Foreigner is one of the bestselling bands ever with worldwide sales of more than 80 million records, including 37.5 million in the U.S. Ticket info: www.livenation.com.
Bestselling author coming to Plainville
Bestselling author Patti Callahan Henry will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, at 4 p.m. Sunday us to discuss her latest work, “The Secret Book of Flora Lea.” The book is billed as “a beautiful story of sisterly bonds, healing wounds from your past, and the magic of reading.” Henry will be in conversation with USA Today bestselling author Hank Phillippi Ryan. For ticket info, go to www.anunlikelystory.com.
Ice Cream Cabaret in Mansfield
On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield, is holding a fundraiser called “Show Time: A Musical Theatre Ice Cream Cabaret.” The event will feature regional singers as waitstaff, performing some of their favorite musical numbers while serving ice cream. Doors open at 6:30 for the 7 p.m. event. Tickets are $25, and $15 for ages 4 to 14. The event is not recommended for young children. Tickets: https://bit.ly/mac23icecream.
‘Minions’ coming to Capron Park
Attleboro’s annual Motion Picture in the Park event, sponsored by Sturdy Memorial Hospital, will return at 8:15 p.m. Friday to Capron Park, 201 County St. The movie shown will be “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets — and bananas, according to the city’s official Instagram account.
‘Cinderella’ coming to Foxboro center
The Broad-Y Academy (Theatre at the Hockomock Area YMCA) will present “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. The show is described as a contemporary take on the classic tale that features Rodgers and Hammerstein’s songs such as “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” Ticket info: www.orpheum.org.
‘Redcoats and Rebels’ in Sturbridge
“Redcoats and Rebels,” billed as the largest military re-enactment in New England, will return to Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6, plus extended hours on Saturday. The Village Common will transform into a military camp from the time of the Revolutionary War, showcasing what it was really like for those who fought to win America’s freedom and for those they fought against it. Hundreds of costumed Revolutionary War re-enactors, including the Lexington Minute Men and His Majesty’s 10th Regiment, will set up camp at the Village. More info: www.osv.org/redcoats.
‘Come From Away’ comes to the Hub
Broadway In Boston will present “Come From Away” Aug. 8-13 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston. It tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The musical won the Tony Award for “Best Direction of a Musical” (Christopher Ashley), four Olivier Awards (London) including “Best New Musical,” five Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding New Broadway Musical,” and a slew of others. For ticket info, go to www.BroadwayInBoston.com.
‘What’s all the Buzz About?’
The Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St., Bristol, is holding a Free Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. There will be a craft table, nature story, animal interview and, at 1 p.m., a program titled, “What’s all the Buzz About? Pollinators!” Audubon naturalists will tell you all about local pollinators and take you on a discovery walk through the pollinator garden in bloom. Thanks to funding from Citizens Bank, the center is open free to the public the first Saturday of every month. No need to register. More info: www.asri.org.
Adult Night at the LEGO Center
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, LEGO Discovery Center Boston, 598 Assembly Row, Somerville, is holding its first Adult Night since reopening after a $12 million renovation. The event runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and is for grown-ups only. It’s billed as a Decades Party, where you come dressed as as your favorite decade. There will be challenges and chances to win prizes, and Notch Brewing will be on site serving up beverages. Tickets are $19.99 and can be purchased in advance on the Discovery Center’s website or at the door. For more info visit: https://www.legodiscoverycenter.com/boston/whats-inside/adult-nights/?