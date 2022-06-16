Scooper Bowl to debut at Patriot Place
The Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl will return for its 39th year on Saturday, June 18, but at a new location — Patriot Place in Foxboro. The all-you-can-eat ice cream festival will run from noon to 8 p.m. and offer ice cream and frozen yogurt brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Hood, Häagen-Dazs, Brigham’s and Gifford’s, as well as newcomers including Bliss Microcreamery, The Farmer’s Cow, Buon! Per Te Ice Cream, Shake Shack and Bart’s Ice Cream. There will also be live music and family activities. All proceeds will benefit the Jimmy Fund, which supports adult and pediatric cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Tickets for the event are on sale at www.scooperbowl.org. They must be purchased online and or via credit card onsite.
Wildflowers and turtles at Caratunk
Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is offering a Wildflower Walk from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18. You’ll learn about the local wildflowers as you stroll through the refuge and how to identify them. Then from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19, Caratunk is offering a chance to meet and greet a turtle. Participants can learn about the various turtle species that call Caratunk home, meet their “ambassador turtles” in the white barn and walk out to the pond to observe local turtles in their natural habitat. Register for either or both programs through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Summer Solstice Fest returning
The 10th annual Blackstone River Theater Summer Solstice Festival, the first to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Diamond Hill Park, Route 114 in Cumberland. Over a dozen bands will be performing Celtic and world music and there will also be Irish step dance troupes, activities for kids and over 40 craft and food vendors. Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for seniors and $5 for kids. Kids under 5 get in free. There will also be an after-festival session from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. the night of the festival. Tickets to both events are available at riverfolk.org/events-tickets. There will also be a limited number of tickets for the after-session available for purchase at the festival. Rain date is June 19.
Art show explores ‘Connectivity’
The Attleboro Arts Museum is hosting a national juried exhibition titled “Connectivity” through July 13. The show features 100 works by artists throughout the United States, several from this area. The public is invited to attend a free “Connectivity” opening awards reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Six juror’s awards will be presented and the museum’s national juried exhibition theme for 2023 will be revealed. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated, by June 17. Email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or call 508-222-2644 x10. Masks are encouraged at the museum, but optional.
Patriot Place showing free movies
Patriot Place will be hosting a free, family-friendly outdoor movie series on Wednesday nights this summer. The lineup of family-friendly movies begins with “Sing 2” on June 22 followed by “Encanto” on July 6, “Cruella” on July 20, “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” on Aug. 3 and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Aug. 24. The movies will be shown at the designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA Zone) outside of the Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel and Saga Hibachi Steakhouse. There will be pre-show entertainment beginning at 6 p.m., with the movies beginning at sunset. And you’re encouraged to bring a chair or blanket. More info: www.patriot-place.com/summerflicks/.
‘Mamma Mia!’ coming to Foxboro theater
Twenty-five area young people will perform this weekend in the Hockomock Area YMCA theater program’s production of “Mamma Mia!” at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday, June 17 and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit orpheum.org. They’re $10 for students and $14 for adults when purchased online and can also be purchased in person for $2 more.