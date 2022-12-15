Divas With A Twist in Mansfield
The Boston-based singing group Divas With A Twist will perform at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield. The five-member group is backed by Grammy-nominated musicians and will be performing fresh versions of holiday classics with new arrangements and harmonies. Selections will include a rocking “Drummer Boy,” “Do You Hear What I Hear,” Aerosmith’s “Rocking on Top of the World,” from The Polar Express, “O Holy Night,” an cappella version of “Have Yourself a Very Merry Christmas,” and popular rock songs. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/mac22divas or directly at ShowTix4u at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67925.
Menorah lighting celebration at Patriot Place
Patriot Place in Foxboro will host a menorah lighting celebration this Sunday, Dec. 18, to kick off the first night of Hanukkah. The family-friendly event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dean College Stage and also feature music, giveaways and appearances from Pat Patriot, the New England Patriots cheerleaders and Slyde. Families can also enjoy a family photo opportunity, dreidel game and treats including Dunkin’ hot chocolate, homemade latkes courtesy of Citizen Crust and sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) courtesy of Zayde’s Market. Rabbi Joseph B. Meszler and Rabbi Julie Zupan from Temple Sinai will light the first candle on the menorah at 4:30 p.m. More info: www.patriot-place.com/holiday.
Miller’s Farm holiday event on for Dec. 16
A holiday event at Miller’s Family Farm in North Attleboro, recently cancelled because of poor weather, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. The event will feature wagon rides, a campfire, a meet and greet with Axel the community service dog and other family fun. Sponsored by the North Attleboro Patrol Officers Association and the Law Office of Weiner, Jackson & Simmons, all proceeds will to the Downtown Associates of North Attleboro. For more information go to the Adventures of Axel Facebook page.
‘Animal Cuisine on the Refuge’
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, will present “Animal Cuisine on the Refuge” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Part of its Winter Walk Series, the outing will explain what animals eat during the winter months and include a short hike on the refuge. Although all are welcome, the program will be geared for families with children. Wear warm footwear and dress for the weather. Advance registration is required. Go to asri.org/calendar.
‘A Christmas Carol’ in Wrentham
The Delvena Theater Company will perform a dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fiske Public Library, 110 Randall Road, Wrentham. The reading will include performances by three professional actors in period costumes and will be accompanied by classic Christmas music. To register to attend, contact the library at 508-384-5440 ext. 2.
Blue Man Group gets festive
Blue Man Group Boston is adding holiday elements added to its shows at the Charles Playhouse this month, along with seasonal craft activities for kids and an extended performance schedule. From Dec. 15-30, there will be 31 shows with seasonal elements including holiday music using the group’s unique instruments. For more info, go to www.blueman.com.
Marie Osmond coming to PPAC
Marie Osmond will perform with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra when she presents “A Symphonic Christmas” on Thursday night, Dec. 22, at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Osmond has spent over six decades in the entertainment business, performing as a singer, TV star and talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur, and public speaker. For tickets go to ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787. Show time is 7:30.
Meet a wounded Iraq War veteran turned artist
The Churchwood Gallery, 31 North Washington St., downtown North Attleboro, will host a free, family-friendly reception focusing on the art of Peter Damon, “Sidewalks & Parking Lots,” from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, with a subsequent artist talk Saturday, Jan. 14. Damon lost parts of both his arms, including his hands, while serving in the Iraq War as a helicopter mechanic. Initially a form of occupational therapy, painting quickly developed into a full-time passion for him and today he produces work in his art studio located above his True Grit Gallery in Middleboro. Refreshments with wine will be served at the reception.