Logan Foster author at Unlikely
An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, welcomes author Shawn Peters for a free, in-person author talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Peters will discuss his latest book, “The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt,” the latest in his Unforgettable Logan Foster series. There will be an audience Q-&-A and book signings. Register to attend or get more info at anunlikelystory.com/peters23.
Owl prowl with Audubon
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, will be holding an owl prowl from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. You’ll walk the trails of the refuge as you look and listen for local owls and learn about the species that can be found in New England. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy walking shoes, and bring a flashlight. The event is for ages 10 and up. Advance registration is required. Do so at asri.org/calendar. And if you can’t make it that night, they’re offering another owl prowl at Caratunk on Feb. 2.
Explore for animal homes at Caratunk
Caratunk is also holding the latest in its Winter Walk Series from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. The focus will be on animal homes, and you’ll hike in search of places on the refuge critters live in. The bare trees and winter wind-blown land often reveal shelters and hidden havens. The hike will be geared to families with children and participants should be prepared to walk and explore outside in cold weather. Bring binoculars if you have them. Advance registration is required. Do so at asri.org/calendar.
Breakfast as art in Attleboro
Valerya Couto of Attleboro is the January Artist of the Month at the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St. Her series of acrylics titled “The Most Important Meal of the Day” will be on display Jan. 6-31 in AAM’s Community Gallery. Couto is a self-taught artist who studied graphics and multimedia at the New England Institute of Technology. Her series is a collection of breakfast foods, ranging from fan favorites locally to staples abroad. Museum admission is free. (www.attleboroartsmuseum.org)
Dust off your Spandex pants
Voices of Rock, featuring Leppard-The Def Leppard Experience and Shot of Poison, a tribute to the band Poison, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. The show will feature hits from the two popular ‘80s hair bands including “Hysteria,” “Rock of Ages,” “Photograph,” “Nothin’ But a Good Time,” and others. Admission is $26, $31, $36, $41. Order at 401-762-4545 or www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Natural world through the ages
The RISD Museum in Providence is showing “Being and Believing in the Natural World: Perspectives from the Ancient Mediterranean, Asia, and Indigenous North America” through May 7 in its Metcalf Galleries. The show, the museum says, highlights different perspectives across cultures and time, and considers “complex and evolving relationships with and beliefs about nature.” The more than 100 objects in the exhibition are drawn from the museum’s collections and date from 2000 BCE to the present day. More information: 401-454-6500 or risdmuseum.org.
‘Magic Tree House’ visits Foxboro
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., off the Foxboro Common, will present “Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon Kids” at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. The show is an adaptation of the fourth of Mary Pope Osborne’s award-winning fantasy adventure books from the Magic Tree House book series, which has sold more than 100 million copies and is available in more than a hundred countries around the world. In “Pirates Past Noon,” Jack and Annie’s tree house takes them to an exotic island with pirates, where the two discover the power of friendship and the simple pleasures in everyday life. (www.orpheum.org or 508-276-6546)