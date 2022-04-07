Ex-Boston guitarist in Mansfield, Plainville
Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room, featuring guitarist Barry Goudreau, formerly of Boston, will perform Saturday night, April 9, at the Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield. Goudreau recently announced the release of his band’s new CD, “The Road.” The blues/rock ensemble includes his former RTZ bandmates Brian Maes on lead vocals and keyboards, as well as Tim Archibald on bass. Both Maes and Archibald were members of Peter Wolf’s House Party Five, playing on two of his records and touring extensively. The band is rounded out with “Old” Tony DePietro on drums and Mary Beth Maes, Terri O’Soro and Joanie Cicatelli on background vocals. Tickets are $40; show starts at 8. (massartscenter.org)
***
Goudreau will also be holding a talk/CD signing/Q&A at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at An Unlikely Story bookstore and cafe in Plainville. Register at anunlikelystory.com/Goudreau.
Attleboro Arts Museum salutes Albuquerque
“VIVID: A Sampling of Today’s Albuquerque Art Scene” will be shown April 9 to May 6 at the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro. The exhibition features over 60 works by Amy M. Ditto, Christian Michael Gallegos, Ben Harrison, Aquilla Kappy, David S. McKee, Laura Wacha, Denise Weaver Ross and Ilene Lena Weiss. The pieces will fill the museum’s Ottmar Gallery and include photographic collages, mixed media on uncommon surfaces, ceramic sculptures and works executed with recycled house paint. A reception will be held Saturday, April 9, 2 to 4 p.m. RSVP by April 8 by emailing office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or calling 508-222-2644 x10. For more info on the exhibit, go to www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
Community poetry reading in Foxboro
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro center is hosting a community poetry reading at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, to celebrate National Poetry Month. Hosted by Attleboro Poet Laureate Briana Serradas, the event invites members of the public to read their favorite published poem. Serradas will also be sharing original poems commissioned for this event, which is free to attend, though a $5 donation is suggested. More info: www.orpheum.org.
LiveARTS fundraising concert in Franklin
LiveARTS, a community-based concert series, will present violinist Nicholas Kitchen with pianist Ann Sears in its annual fundraising concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Meetinghouse of the First Universalist Society, 262 Chestnut St., Franklin. They’ll be playing the music of Beethoven. Tickets are $50 for adults and by donation for students 18 and younger. They’re available at the door or can be purchased in advance at liveartsma.org. For more information call 774-571-5798.
British blues rocker in Woonsocket
British blues rock guitarist and singer Joanne Shaw Taylor will be performing Saturday night, April 9, at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket. Taylor was discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics at the age of 16 and has hits such as “Who Do You Love?,” “Blackest Day,” and “Time Has Come.” Roomful of Blues will begin the night. They’ve been playing for the last 50 years, recorded over 25 albums and amasses five Grammy nominations and a slew of music awards. Admission is $31-$46. (401-762-4545 or www.stadiumtheatre.com)
Unlikely event examines refugee crisis
An Unlikely Story in Plainville will welcome human rights activist and refugee ambassador Mondiant Dogon at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. He’ll be discussing his memoir, “Those We Throw Away Are Diamonds,” with Julie Kinney, co-owner of An Unlikely Story. The book is an account of the global refugee crisis from a man who “faced the very worst of humanity and survived to advocate for displaced people around the world.” Register for free at anunlikelystory.com/dogon.
Camouflaged egg hunt in Seekonk
Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is one of four Rhode Island Audubon locations holding a camouflaged egg hunt from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9. The fun, alternative Easter egg hunt is for kids ages 3 to 10, who will hunt for brown eggs in a natural setting and quickly learn how well the eggs camouflage. The children trade their found eggs for a prize to take home, with special prizes going to the finders of the “golden eggs.” Participants should bring a basket or bag. Cost is $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Sign-in begins at 9:30 and registration is required. Go to asri.org/calendar.
Wrentham seniors’ art on display
Wrentham Senior Art Group will hold its 11th Annual Art Show April 7 to May 3 at the Fiske Library, Randall Road, Wrentham. An artists reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9.