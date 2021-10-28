Trick-or-treat at Patriot Place
The trick-or-treat SPOOKtacular returns to Patriot Place in Foxboro on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. You need to register in advance through The Advantage App and should wear your best costume. Guests can trick-or-treat throughout the North Marketplace, and nut-free and gluten-free options will be available along with regular candy. There will also be giveaways. The Teal Pumpkin Project will provide non-candy treats to children with food allergies. This event is free while supplies last. For additional information, visit www.patriot-place.com/events/trick-or-treating-spooktacular-at-patriot-place/.
Halloween party for little ones
The Richards Memorial Library in North Attleboro is hosting a Halloween party at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Children ages 3 to 6 can hear not too scary tales and songs and get special treats. Wear a costume if you wish. Masks are recommended.
Halloween dance on tap
The South Attleboro Village Lions will be holding a Halloween dance from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulfinch St., North Attleboro. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with music provided by DJ Karen Beaupre. There will also be raffles and prizes. Costumes are optional, and you can bring your own food but light snacks will be provided. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Contact Pat Bonneau at 508-761-7709/petuniasa@verizon.net, or Gail Girard at 401-334-0169/neviemtlakes@yahoo.com.
Halloween parade in Chartley
The 28th annual Chartley Halloween parade will be kicking off at noon, Sunday, Oct. 31, rain or shine. The parade, organized by Norton’s parks and recreation department, starts at the Attleboro line and will continue east on Route 123 to St. Mary’s Church at the corner of Power Street and across from the middle school. There will be music, costumes and candy.
‘My American Journey’
The Literacy Center in Attleboro’s Big Read event “My American Journey” is set for Thursday, Oct. 28, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The open-mic style Zoom event was to have been held Oct. 8 but was postponed. It invites students, volunteers, and the community to share presentations (in any form) about their journeys to, from, or within America. Participants are encouraged to prepare oral stories, songs, poems, or other presentations under 5 minutes. The audience will be allowed to ask questions of the performers after each performance. To register, visit attleborolibrary.org. For more info, contact Joseph Morra at 508-222-0157 or jmorra@sailsinc.org.
A Pumpkin Extravaganza
The Downtown Taunton Foundation invites the public to the 2nd Annual Pumpkin Extravaganza. Pumpkins will be displayed at Liberty and Union Park and on Main Street through Sunday, Oct. 31. They will be lit, weather permitting, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Oct. 29-31.
Dean presents ‘Arts Mosaic’
The School of the Arts at Dean College will perform “Arts Mosaic” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct, 30 in the Guidrey Center in the Campus Center, 109 West Central St., Franklin. Student works will integrate dance, theater, music, film and more. Families and guests over the age of 12 are welcome provided they have complied with all COVID-19 safety guidelines, including masking indoors and showing proof of vaccination. Tickets, more info: www.dean.edu/boxoffice.
Split bill at the BRT
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present a split concert this Saturday night, Oct. 30, featuring Kerri Powers and Stefan Couture. Admission is $15 advance, $18 day of show. For reservations or information call 401-725-9272. Masks are required for all patrons and staff, and patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If you don’t, you don’t get in.
Unlikely hosts Benoist Sisters
An Unlikely Story in Plainville is offering a virtual event at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, with actress Melissa Benoist, known for her role as Supergirl on the CW show of the same name, and her sister, writer Jessica Benoist. They’ll be introducing “The Powers: Haven’s Secret,” the first installment in their new middle grade fantasy series. The two sisters will discuss writing together and answer audience questions. Tickets include one copy of “Haven’s Secret,” an autographed bookplate from the Benoists, and a link to access the virtual event. Sign up at anunlikelystory.com/Benoist.
Chaminade concert this Sunday
The Chaminade Music Club will present a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St. (Route 152), Attleboro. The concert will feature Margaret Clark, piano — music of Schumann, Tchaikovsky, Sinding, Bolcom; Joanne Mouradjian, soprano, and Ann Sears, piano — Beethoven songs; Zarina Irkaeva and Thomas Conrad, viola da gambas — music of Marin Marais; and Ann Sears, piano — Mozart sonata. The club observes COVID-19 protocols of social distancing and wearing a mask. More info: www.chaminademusicclub.org or call 508-286-3592.
November artist at AAM
Karole Nicholson of Attleboro is the November Artist of the Month at the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro. Her mixed media series “For the Love of Trees” will be on display Nov. 3-20 in the Community Gallery. Nicholson uses recycled materials such as hand-made papers, tissue paper, rice paper, old music sheets, sand paper and textiles and enhances the layers with acrylic paint, aqua media, pen, pencils and inks. (attleboroartsmuseum.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.