Fun murder-mystery on tap in Attleboro
Attleboro Community Theatre will present “13 Past Midnight” weekends May 6-22 at the Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St., downtown Attleboro. In the comic murder-mystery, a powerful millionaire invites members of his soap opera cast and crew to his mansion for a new murder mystery game he created, but it becomes deadly when thihost is discovered stabbed in the neck with a dart. Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: https://acttickets.square.site/.
Author Xiran Jay Zhao at Unlikely
Xiran Jay Zhao, #1 New York Times bestselling author of “Iron Widow,” will be at An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville center at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12. Zhao and host Jeff Kinney will introduce her debut middle grade novel “Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor.” It’s the first book in an action-comedy-fantasy series about a Chinese-diaspora boy who must journey across China to seal the underworld and save the mortal realm, all the while developing a deeper connection to the myths and history of his Chinese heritage. Register at www.anunlikelystory.com/zhao.
Chaminade to present Beethoven concert
The Chaminade Music Club will present a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., Attleboro. Chamber music by Beethoven will be played by Nicholas Kitchen, violin, and Ann Sears, piano. Kitchen is renowned violin soloist, chamber musician, educator, video artist, arranger, arts administrator and technology innovator. He is on the faculty of the New England Conservatory of Music and is a member of the Borromeo String Quartet. Sears is a music professor at Wheaton College. Admission is free; donations are appreciated. More info: www.chaminademusicclub.org, 508-286-3592 or 508-222-5762.
Sheep Pasture hosting farm fest in N. Easton
The Natural Resources Trust’s 2022 Farm Festival at Sheep Pasture takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7. The festival will feature live music, food, games, a family photo booth, tractor exploration station, bubble station, a professional storyteller, nature walks and more. No dogs or other pets are allowed at the event, though service dogs are welcome. Admission is $20 per family, up to five people. The Sheep Pasture is at 307 Main St, North Easton. (www.nrtofeaston.org/nrts-sheep-pasture)
Bahamian inspiration at Attleboro Arts Museum
The Attleboro Arts Museum is showing the work of Cranston resident Cranston resident Monique Rolle-Johnson through May 31. The artist’s inspirations are deeply-rooted in Bahamian culture — especially the flamboyant, expressionistic festival known as “Junkanoo,” from which she derives her spectrum of colors, imagery and exaggeration of forms. Her works are in private and museum collections both nationally and internationally and her solo and group exhibits have spanned the United States and the Caribbean. More info: attleboroartsmuseum.org or 508-222-2644.
‘My Fair Lady’ coming to Providence
The Providence Performing Arts Center will present the North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” Wednesday, May 11, to Sunday, May 15. The production won five Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, five Drama Desk Awards and three Drama League Awards. Tickets are $20 to $89. (ppacri.org or 401-421-2787)
New Orleans R&B in Woonsocket
The Bruce Mattson Band will perform Saturday night, May 7, at Chan’s, 267 Main St., Woonsocket. Mattson is a former member of the Gregg Allman Band who, we’re told, puts his own take on the funky and soulful tradition of New Orleans R&B. The band features Mattson on piano and Hammond organ, Barry Fitzpatrick on guitar, Marty Ballou on bass and Barry Lit on drums. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. (401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com)
Scottish folkies back at BRT in Cumberland
North Sea Gas will perform Sunday night, May 8, at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. The Scottish folk band has been performing for 40 years. It features a combination of fiddle, guitar, mandolin, bodhran and bouzouki, complementing three-part vocal harmonies and a sense of humor. Admission is $18 advance, $20 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
Free Family Fun in Rhody
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol, R.I., is offering a Free Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7. The day will feature take-home craft bags, a nature story, an animal interview an a Pollinator Exploration, where you can bring the kids for a guided stroll through the Audubon pollinator garden. There’s no need to register. The nature center is at 1401 Hope St.