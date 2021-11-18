Magic of Lights back in Foxboro
Magic of Lights will return to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro from Friday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Dec. 24. The drive-through experience features themed light displays using LED technology and digital animations. Among the new displays are Prehistoric Christmas, Big Foot Monster Trucks and the Snow Flurry Tunnel, as well as returning ones including the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights. There will also be the Illuminating Mega Trees, with 40 feet of lights synchronized to popular holiday tunes. Magic of Lights runs daily from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets starts at $40 per vehicle and must be purchased online in advance. (MagicOfLights.com/Foxborough)
Southern Rail in Mansfield
Southern Rail, an award-winning New England bluegrass band known for tightly woven harmonies, original and traditional songs, and high-energy performances, returns to the Rose Garden Coffeehouse in Mansfield at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. The group features the husband-and-wife team of guitarist Jim Muller and bassist Sharon Horovitch, banjo player and teacher Rich Stillman and songwriter and mandolin player John Tibert. Rose Garden concerts take place in The Congregational Church, 17 West St. Tickets: $20 in advance at bit.ly/rg21southernrail or $25 at door. Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required at the door.
Prowl, ramble at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is inviting you to Prowl for Owls from 6:30 to 8:30 Friday, Nov. 19, and again on Nov. 30. You’ll take an evening hike in search of owls in their natural habitat. The outing is aimed at families with children 12 and up. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. Register through the events calendar at asri.org.
Caratunk is also offering a Sunday morning “ramble” from 8:30 to 10:30 Nov. 21. Take a morning walk along the Caratunk trails to see what birds and animals are out and about. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Bring binoculars if you have them. It’s for ages 12 and up. Again, register through the events calendar.
Community Players open 100th season
The Community Players will open their 100th anniversary season this weekend, Nov. 19-21, with A.R Gurney’s “Love Letters.” Performed by three different casts, the show is comprised of letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew up together and went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences. Comedian Frank O’Donnell and television personality Kelly Bates Riley will take the stage Friday night, followed by Lara Hakeem and Jeff St. Germain Saturday night, and concluding with Claire L. Beauregard reunited with a “special guest artist” on Sunday afternoon. Performances will be at Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St., Pawtucket. (www.thecommunityplayers.org, 401-726-6860)
Be a ‘Smart Cookie’ in Plainville
An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville will host a virtual event with illustrator Peter Oswald at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. Oswald will read and discuss “The Smart Cookie,” the fifth picture book in the #1 New York Times bestselling Food Group series, written by award-winning author Jory John. After the reading, Oswald will do a drawing demonstration and answer audience questions. This presentation is designed for kids ages 4-8, and parents and educators are invited to attend. Register for the free event at anunlikelystory.com/Oswald.
Free flicks in Providence
The Avon Cinema in Providence is offering free movie screenings this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20 and 21, courtesy of Pluto TV. A Pluto TV spokeswoman says the theater will be screening “The French Dispatch” both days at 4, 6:20 and 8:35 p.m. Plus, there will be free popcorn and Pluto TV swag. Tickets for the free movies are available only at the Avon 30 minutes prior to each show. They are first come, first served. (https://www.avoncinema.com)
Bristol gets back on stage
Bristol Community College’s Theatre program will present its first production since the pandemic Nov. 18-20 in the Jackson Arts Center (H building) Studio Theatre, Room H128, on the Bristol Fall River Campus, 777 Elsbree St. The production is “One Who Disappears,” an original piece devised by the Bristol Theatre program ensemble where a group of souls enter an “afterlife purgatory struggling to let go of the resentment, hatred and guilt from their lives.” General admission is $15 and in-person seating is limited to 30. The production will also be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCYNUHx2nqEm2vXi3NqUwtQ.
Free choral concert Sunday
Sine Nomine will present a concert of choral music featuring the music of “Palestrina” as well as English madrigals from “The Triumphs of Oriana” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 327 2nd St., Fall River. Newly appointed artistic director Michael Galib leads the group in the brief program, which is free and open to the public. All singers and guests will be masked. Doors open at 3:45. Donations welcome. (sinenominechoir.org)
North resident in ‘Earnest’
North Attleboro resident Mia Mercurio is playing the role of Cecily in Needham Community Theatre’s production of “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20, and Saturday, Nov. 27; and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at the Presbyterian Church 1458 Great Plain Ave., Needham. Parking is at the Newman Elementary School, 1155 Central Ave. Strict COVID safety protocol will be followed. (www.needhamtheatre.org)
Albert Einstein, ‘Reluctant Superstar’
George Capaccio will give a presentation on Albert Einstein — part two the “Reluctant Superstar” — at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, via live broadcast on FCA Comcast channel 22 and FCA Verizon channel 38. It is being sponsored by the Foxboro Historical Society. Capaccio portrays Einstein in his middle and later years when he used his well-deserved fame to win a wider acceptance of his theories, and to promote humanitarian causes he passionately believed in. As Einstein, Capaccio reveals the circumstances that made him a target of the growing anti-Semitic movement in Germany and eventually forced him to flee his homeland and come to America as a refugee. Part two also presents Einstein’s commitment to issues of social justice and worldwide disarmament during the final decades of his life.
‘Nutcracker’ coming to Foxboro
Foxboro Classical Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” at 1 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, aka The Oprheum, 1 School St., Foxboro center. Set to the music of Tchaikovsky, the choreography is reminiscent of the original Boston Ballet production that the teachers of Foxboro Classical Ballet Academy have performed. Masks are required except when actively eating or drinking. Order tickets at https://mrpac.booktix.com/view/52/7c55428f85eaed16/.
