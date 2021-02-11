aam goes ‘inside & out’
“Inside and Out: Selections from the Attleboro Arts Museum’s Permanent Collection” will run from Feb. 13-20 in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery, then head outside on Feb. 20 in the form of replica banners and a self-guided tour throughout downtown Attleboro. The exhibition will serve as the launch point for a Commonwealth Places COVID-19 Response Round: Resurgent Places grant award from MassDevelopment. The award funded the 21 light pole banners, and outdoor gallery-goers will be able to access docent information on their smartphone. More info: www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
celebrate divine celt
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present a virtual Valentine’s Concert featuring Celtic harpist and singer Áine Minogue at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. The show will also celebrate Brigid, who is honored during the month of February in Ireland and has become popular around the world in recent years as an expression of the divine feminine. Tickets are $15 with $3.81 charge added on by the streaming platform. As a bonus, with ticket purchase, viewers can watch again or later at any time during a 72-hour rebroadcast window. Tickets can be purchased at: noonchorus.com/aine-minogue.
‘ambitious’ author
An Unlikely Story Bookstore & Café will host the #1 New York Times-bestselling author Meena Harris at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, live on Crowdcast. Harris will share her new picture book, “Ambitious Girl,” which explores the challenges faced by women and girls and discusses how they can overcome them. Joining Harris will be Busy Philipps, actress and author of the bestselling memoir “This Will Only Hurt a Little.” Sign up for free at www.anunlikelystory.com/event/meena-harris.
XXX
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk will present “Ecology of a Woodpile” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Participants can explore the living communities below the woodpiles, fallen trees, dead leaves and rocks that operate like larger ecosystems. The outdoor program is appropriate for all ages, but participants should dress to explore outside in cold weather. Face masks and social distancing are required, as is advance registration. To sign up and for more info, go to asri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.