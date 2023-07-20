Kids Day returns to North Attleboro
The North Attleboro firefighters annual Kids Day fundraising carnival is set for Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the North Attleboro Middle School on Landry Avenue. The event, which has no admission charge, will feature most of the same activities as previous years, including food, music, carnival rides, a fire truck parade, fireworks, and other family-friendly activities. The North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Association is a non-profit started in 1980 with a mission to raise funds to donate to the community to help those in need. For more information, visit www.nakidsday.com, and its Facebook page, @nakidsday.
Country star power at Gillette
Country superstar Luke Combs will make his Gillette Stadium debut this Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 as part of his 2023 World Tour. The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year will be joined by opening acts The Avett Brothers, Gary Allan and David Lee Murphy for the July 21 show and Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb for the July 22 show. The shows will start at 5:45 p.m. with parking lots scheduled to open at 1:45 p.m. and gates opening at 5 p.m. For ticket info and stadium policies, go to gillettestadium.com.
Post Malone coming to Xfinity
Meanwhile, Post Malone is performing Saturday night, July 22, at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. Malone, aka Austin Richard Post, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer who, according to Wikipedia, gained acclaim for blending genres and subgenres of hip hop, pop, R&B, and trap. His stage name, by the way was derived from inputting his birth name into a rap name generator. Ticket info: livenation.com.
Picnic in the Park
Attleboro’s second Picnic in the Park of the year will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Capron Park. The event will feature over a dozen food trucks and free live music by the band Daybreakers from 5 to 7:30 p.m. In addition to live music at Picnic in the Park events, regular concerts are held Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays in Capron Park. A third and final Picnic in the Park, featuring the band Vinyl Frontier, is scheduled for Aug. 20.
Crime fiction Sunday in Plainville
An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, will host Vermont author Sarah Stewart Taylor and her fellow crime fiction writer Paul Doiron of Maine at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Taylor’s new book, “A Stolen Child,” is set in Ireland. Doiron is the USA Today bestselling author of the Mike Bowditch crime series. They will discuss their work, answer questions from the audience and sign books. For tickets, visit www.anunlikelystory.com/taylor-doiron-23.
‘Cabaret’ takes stage in Foxboro
The Un-Common Theatre Company’s Young Adult production of “Cabaret” will be performed Thursday to Sunday, July 20-23, at The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. The show features a cast of 29 actors in high school and college and well-known musical numbers such as “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Don’t Tell Mama” and “Two Ladies.” Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students. At the door they are $27 and $22. Tickets can be purchased at uncommontheatre.org/tickets.
Outdoor folk concert in Cumberland
Singer-songwriter Allysen Callery will perform an outside concert from 4-5 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. Callery is a self-taught artist who is a favorite on the Rhode Island folk scene and whose music has found its way to listeners in the UK and Europe. Her 2020 album “Ghost Folk” made Folk Radio UK’s list of top albums of the year. Admission is $15. Chairs are provided. In the event of rain in the forecast the concert moves inside. For reservations call 401-725-9272. Tickets are also available at the gate.
WaterFire has full lighting Saturday
WaterFire Providence will hold a full lighting this Saturday, July 22. The lighting will begin at 8:13 p.m. and the braziers will remain lit until midnight. The WaterFire Arts Festival Plaza will be open at Washington Street and Steeple Street from 6:30 p.m. to 11. Steeple Street Music Stage will feature local musical act Hollow Turtle at 8., 9, and 10 p.m. WaterFire Marketplace will return to Canal Street with locally designed apparel, glassware, books, and gifts. Food fairs will be open on Washington Street, College Street, and Canal Walk. And Trinity Brewhouse will be pouring suds at two locations. For a full rundown, go to waterfire.org.