ACT reopens with ‘The Nerd’
Attleboro Community Theatre is returning from its pandemic hiatus with a production of “The Nerd,” written by Larry Shue and co-directed by Shawn Perry and Jeanne Smith. The show will be performed at 8 p.m. Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16, and 2 p.m. Oct. 10 and 17. ACT is located in the Ezekiel Bates Masonic Lodge at 71 North Main St., Attleboro. The company is following current Massachusetts COVID protocol guidelines; masks are not required only if you are fully vaccinated. Tickets are available at https://acttickets.square.site/. For more information, call 508-226-8100 or visit ACT’s Facebook Page @ Attleboro Community Theatre or online at http://attleborocommunitytheatre.com/.
Celebrate fall in foxboro
A fall festival is on tap from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Grace Chapel, 115 Mechanic St., Foxboro. Grace is partnering with the Hockomock YMCA, Walnut Hill Farm, Sweet16 Ice Cream Truck, and Foxboro recreation, police, and fire departments to put on the event. Organizers say it will be a fun block party atmosphere with games, a photo booth, snacks, a bounce house, farm animals, raffle prizes, visits from the local first responders and more. Tickets are free but consider bringing spending money to support local vendors. People are strongly encouraged to register in advance to ensure there is enough food and supplies. Register and get more info at www.grace.org/foxboro.
New spin on Ibsen
The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, will be performing “A Lie Agreed Upon,” a new version of Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People,” Sept. 30 through Oct. 24. The play tells of a new hot springs spa that promises to turn a humdrum town into a must-see destination, until it’s discovered the springs are toxic and a battle ensues on several front. Tickets are $49-$69; preview performances (Sept. 30-Oct. 3) are $35. (401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org)
Jacks back in Rhody
The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns Sept. 30 to Oct. 31 at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence. This year’s event takes visitors from the days of ragtime and swing to rock and hip hop. Guests can stroll or dance their way past thousands of intricately carved pumpkins while listening to the soundtracks from the 1860s through today. In the case of light to moderate rain, the show will be open. There will be no refunds or rescheduling. Call in advance, check the website or visit Facebook for updates and weather policy. For tickets, more info, go to https://www.rwpzoo.org/jols.
Sweet Baby James tribute in Foxboro
Nashville’s Sweet Baby James, a James Taylor tribute artist, brings his solo-acoustic “Walking Man” show to the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center (the Orpheum) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Brill Griese will perform in a 90-minute show featuring the music of six-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member James Taylor. Griese will perform favorites like “Fire & Rain”, “You’ve Got a Friend”, “Handy Man”, “Shower the People”, “Carolina In My Mind”, and of course “Sweet Baby James.” Tickets are $25 each and are on sale now at www.orpheum.org.
Sara Evans in Woonsocket
Multi-platinum country star Sara Evans will be playing the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket on Saturday night, Oct. 2. Evans has had a sting of hits including “A Little Bit Stronger,” “Born To Fly,” “Suds In The Bucket” and “Slow Me Down,” She released her memoir, “Born To Fly,” a year ago. Tickets to the acoustic trio performance are $35 to $199. (401-762-4545 or www.stadiumtheatre.com)
Free fun at Audubon in rhody
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol is holding a Citizens Bank Free Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. The day will feature crafts, nature stories, animal discoveries, hikes and more. No need to register. Masks are required during Audubon indoor programs for those who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19, including children. More info: www.asri.org.
Artist of the Month at aam
Joshua Baptista of Providence is the October Artist of the Month at the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro. Primarily a painter, Baptista also mixes various media to create a parallel world filled with strange, mercurial, and innocently curious creatures. He’s heavily influenced by his roots in the ‘90s skateboarding and street art scenes in New England. More info: www.attleboroartsmuseum.org or 508-222-2644.
Grammy winning trio at the vets
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin bring their fall tour to The Vets in Providence on Saturday night, Oct. 2. The three Grammy Award-winning artists will be on stage together, performing songs and sharing stories. For ticket info, go to TheVetsRI.com.
