Crackerbarrel Fair is back at last
The Crackerbarrel Fair returns to the Wrentham Developmental Center fairgrounds on Emerald Street in Wrentham this weekend following a two-year pandemic hiatus. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the end-of-summer event, which raises money for residents of the center. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. The fair features local artisans, food booths and trucks, music every day, animals rides, a petting zoo, agricultural exhibits, hayrides, a reptile show and a juggler, magician and face painter. Parking is $3 with proceeds going to Wrentham Lions Club charities. This year’s event will not include fireworks, a road race or a flea market — things that have traditionally been part of the fair.
Wampanoag Powwow
A Wampanoag Experience Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Round the Farm, 92 Allens Neck Road, Dartmouth. The event will feature Native arts and crafts vendors, wampum and cooking demos, storytelling, traditional games and Native food vendors. It’s free, open to all, and being held in conjunction with Open Farm Day at Round the Bend. More info: 508-938-5127.
Pup-Kin Family Fun Fest in Dighton
The Southeastern Mass. Paws of Comfort Lions Club is holding a Pup-Kin Family Fun Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday at Araujo’s Garden Center, 1522 Williams St., Dighton. There will be fun activities for all ages at the festival, which includes not only vendors, crafters and food trucks, but a variety of raffles and even dog demonstrations. Attendees can learn the difference between a service dog and a therapy dog, and military dogs from Camp Edwards in Barnstable will be on hand, as well. The club is also collecting cat food and dog food for those in need. For more info, contact Lori at 774-254-0006 or katielilyp@gmail.com.
Dylan Dreyer making Unlikely appearance
“Today” show co-host and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville on Friday night, Sept. 16. Dreyer will join Unlikely owner and Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney to introduce “Misty the Cloud: Rain or Shine,” the second entry in her bestselling picture book series. Dreyer will read the picture book, talk all about writing, answer audience questions and sign books. For ticket info, go to anunlikelystory.com.
Psychic Fair at North museum
The Falls Fire Barn Museum, 100 Commonwealth Ave., North Attleboro, is holding a Psychic Fair from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The fair, a fundraiser for the museum, will feature mediums, animal communicators, tarot card readings, Reiki and more. The museum encourages all attendees to bring a mask as some psychics prefer mask-wearing. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant will be provided. Cost is $20 for a 15-minute reading, plus a $2 admission fee that comes with a chance at a door prize. For more infor, contact Nancy Campbell at 508-699-6048 or text to 774-778-4605, or call 508-695-7160.
Vaud and the Villains head to Woonsocket
Vaud and the Villains, a 19-piece New Orleans style orchestra and cabaret show, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. The show is a fusion of jazz, R&B, gospel and rock and features everything from washboards to horns to sultry vocals to dancing girls. “Bring your wretched souls, your sins and your dancing feet,” says Vaud and company. The show has adult content and is 18+. Tickets: 401-762-4545 or stadiumtheatre.com.
Big E returns to West Springfield
The Big E returns to West Springfield Sept. 16 to Oct. 2. Musical attractions include Dropkick Murphys, G-Eazy, Brantley Gilbert, Nelly, Sublime and more. Other attractions include a return of Ireland’s Dingle Peninsula Showcase, the Big E Space Chat Experience, and signature food including the Big E Cream Puff and Craz-E Burger, a farmers market and wine barn, and a 600-pound butter sculpture. There’s also a horse show, ox pulling and sheepdog trials. For full details and tickets, go to TheBigE.com.
‘Touch a Truck’ in Mansfield
The Mansfield Women of Today, an area nonprofit community service organization, is holding its ninth annual “Touch a Truck” event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, with 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. designated a “quiet hour” for those with sensitive ears. Head over to the Mansfield Municipal Airport, 265 Fruit St., for this event, which will also include music, food trucks, popcorn, kid-friendly activities and more. All funds raised will benefit the Mansfield police and fire departments, as well as local nonprofits. Event attendees are asked to make a donation of $20 per family.
Minuteman Camp set for Sunday in Rehoboth
The Carpenter Museum, 4 Locust Ave., Rehoboth, will host a Rehoboth Minutemen Camp event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. The 13th Continental Regiment will be on the front lawn for an interactive, hands-on event exploring life in camp in the 18th century. The event is free and for all ages. There will be cooking demonstrations, costumes, weaponry info, demonstrations on historic washing, drilling, bullet making, writing, and more.
Art and design at RISD Museum
“Art and Design 1900 to Now” is on view now at the RISD Museum, 224 Benefit St., Providence. The modern and contemporary collection spreads across four gallery spaces and features newly acquired and rarely exhibited works focusing on underrepresented artists and designers. The galleries include works on paper, costume and textiles, painting, sculpture, photography, and decorative arts and design. (risdmuseum.org)
Model railway show Sunday in Taunton
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, the Old Colony Model Railroad Club will hold its 22nd annual how and sale at the Clarion Hotel (former Taunton Holiday Inn) in the Myles Standish Industrial Park in Taunton. Admission is $5 for adults, free for children younger than 12 when accompanied by an adult and Scouts in uniform. The show is handicapped accessible and there is plenty of free parking. Dealers from Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut will be present and a number of operating layouts will be on display. More info: Dennis Ingalls at 508-558-9883 or dingalls@comcast.net.
Comedians coming to Foxboro arts center
Comedians Kelly MacFarland and Carolyn Plummer will perform Saturday night, Sept. 24 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro center. MacFarland was first runner up in the Boston Comedy Festival and voted Best of the Fest at the Aspen Rooftop Comedy Festival. She has two albums available on iTunes, Amazon and SiriusXM radio. Plummer will be on Comics Come Home on Nov. 13. Tickets: orpheum.org.