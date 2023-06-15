National juried exhibition opening in Attleboro
“USED,” a national juried exhibition, will open Friday, June 16, and run through July 14 at the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., downtown Attleboro. Over 130 pieces were selected to appear in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery. The public is invited to attend a free opening awards reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Six juror’s awards will be presented and the museum’s national juried exhibition theme for 2024 will be revealed. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated, by June 16. Email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or call 508-222-2644 x10.
DMB hits Xfinity this weekend
The Dave Matthews Band brings its summer tour to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Saturday night, June 17. Last January, the band announced their 10th studio album, “Walk Around the Moon,” which was released in May. The summer tour includes 45 dates and started May 9 in Mexico City. It ends with their traditional Labor Day weekend three-night stand at The Gorge Amphitheatre. Tickets: xfinitycenter.com.
Take a musical roots journey
Musician Jon Waterman will present his “Journey Through the Roots of American Popular Music” at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro. The free show lasts about 80 minutes and there is an accompanying slide presentation. It’s part of the museum’s “Live Music: Making History Live” program of songs and stories about historical characters and events at the origins of blues, country, and other forms of popular music. Questions? Call 508-222-3918 or email director@industrialmuseum.com.
Author Hannah McKinnon at Unlikely
Author Hannah McKinnon will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, to discuss her latest book, “The Darlings.” The book is set on a secluded stretch of Cape Cod, where the Darling family is planning a wedding at their beloved beach house. However, a long-kept secret will emerge ... McKinnon will be in conversation with USA Today bestselling author Hank Phillippi Ryan. For tickets, visit https://www.anunlikelystory.com/mckinnon.
School’s out at Patriot Place
Patriot Place in Foxboro is celebrating the end of the school year with a School’s Out event at 4 p.m. Friday, June 16. The event will include giant lawn games, face painting, a photo booth and more. Cherrie Bomb, a local band, will perform live music from the Dean College Stage. Patriot Place will also host several recurring events over the summer as part of its Summer Staycation programming. Summer Flicks returns June 21 with a free movie shown outdoors, and the free flicks continue every other Wednesday. Also, Mass. Audubon will lead free guided nature walks on the trails behind Bass Pro Shops from 11 a.m. to noon every other Friday starting June 23. For a full rundown of events, go to patriot-place.com/summerstaycation.
‘Chicago the Musical’ in Foxboro
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, will present “Chicago The Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The show is set in its namesake city during the roaring “jazz hot” ‘20s and tells the story of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail. For tickets, go to www.orpheum.org.
Joe Perry Project singer in Foxboro
The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series continues Thursday night, June 15, with a performance by Charlie Farren from 7 to 9 p.m. Farren was lead singer and songwriter for The Joe Perry Project, featuring, of course, Aerosmith’s lead guitarist, and later formed the group Farrenheit, which had MTV airplay and opened for Boston on a national tour. More recently, Farren has been touring North America with Perry, Three Dog Night, REO Speedwagon, Cheap Trick, ZZ Topp, Max Weinberg, and the Average White Band. Concerts will continue weekly through Aug. 10. For a list of performers go to foxborojaycees.org.
Celebrate Juneteenth in Pawtucket
Mixed Magic Exult Chorus will present a “Revival Day” Juneteenth celebration at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, at 560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket. The shows kick off Mixed Magic’s Summer Outdoor Concert Series. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
Summer Solstice Fest in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre will present its 11th annual Summer Solstice Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Diamond Hill Park, Route 114, Cumberland. There will be four stages focusing on Celtic and world music, dance and culture, plus a children’s activities area and 35 craft and food vendors. Rain date is June 18. Featured performers – most doing two sets each – include the Atwater~Donnelly Trio, Cantrip, Kevin Crawford, Cillian Vallely, Colin Farrell and Alan Murray, Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles, Eastern Medicine Singers, Genticorum, Grosse Isle, Hildaland, Turas, and The Vox Hunters. Admission is $20 adults, $15 seniors, $5 children ages 6-15, while children under 5 get in free. For information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.riverfolk.org/brtssf/.