New Year’s Eve blast at Patriot Place
Patriot Place will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve First Night celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. There will be giveaways, temporary glitter tattoos, outdoor movies and photo opportunities, all culminating with a fireworks display at 7. Starting at 4 p.m., visitors can enjoy live music from D77 Productions, view ice sculptures by Fitzy Snowman and have their portraits drawn by caricature artists. There will also be appearances by Pat Patriot and the Patriots cheerleaders, a roving magician and a light-up stilt walker. The event will take place at the Dean College Stage outside Citizen Crust and Bar Louie. Visitors are also encouraged to bring a new or gently used coat or hat/glove set to donate to Cradles to Crayons, an organization dedicated to providing families in need with winter essentials. For a full First Night schedule, visit www.patriot-place.com/nye-celebrations/.
First Night Boston ready to party
First Night Boston is set to say goodbye to 2022 and usher in 2023. There’s a full slate of family-friendly activities starting at 10 a.m. and running through midnight with a Boston Harbor fireworks display. There will also be fireworks at 7 p.m. on Boston Common for families with younger children. Also look for the annual First Night Parade, a Frog Pond Skating Spectacular and much more. All performances are free and open to everyone. Indoor performances may have capacity limits and are first-come, first-served. Full details: https://www.firstnightboston.org.
Contra the year away at Goff Hall in Rehoboth
The last Rehoboth Contra Dance of 2022 is set for 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Goff Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. Dancers of all ages are welcome to attend and partners are not necessary. You’re encouraged to wear soft-soled shoes and light clothing and bring water. All dancers must provide proof of vaccination and will be expected to wear a K-N95 mask or equivalent for the duration of the dance. Proof of vaccination can be provided in advance by following the instructions online at contradancelinks.com/rehoboth.html. Performing at Friday night’s dance will be Stomp Rocket, a New England-based trio. Gender-free calling will be by Dereck Kalish. Admission is a $10-15 donation.
Check out Balfour Christmas cards
“Thursday Night at the Museum” continues Dec. 29 at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum with the return of the Balfour Christmas Card Collection as well as the “Mystery of the Christmas Card” artist. The museum, located at 42 Union St. in downtown Attleboro, is open the last Thursday of each month from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission is free. For more info call 508-222-3918, email info@industrialmuseum.com, go to Facebook-Attleboro Area Industrial Museum or visit www.industrialmuseum.com. By the way, the museum is closed Dec. 24 and open Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Reptiles and bubbles in Foxboro
Patriot Place in Foxboro continues its school vacation week activities at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, when the Dino Adventures Reptile Show returns to Bass Pro Shops. (Capacity is limited and advanced registration is required.) On Friday there will be an interactive bubble show at 200 Patriot Place from 10-11 a.m. More info: www.patriot-place.com/school-break/.
Pop-Up Fringe Fest in Boston
The Fort Point Arts Community is presenting a Pop-Up Fringe Festival through Dec. 29 in Boston’s Seaport. The event features poetry readings, live theater, storytelling, one-man shows, and a multimedia talk about Boston’s “notorious adult playground,” the Combat Zone. All events take place at FPACs’ Assemblage arts space. They start at 7 and are free with a suggested donation of $10. More info: www.fortpointarts.org/events-calendar.
Owl prowl with Audubon
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, will be holding an owl prowl from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. You’ll walk the trails of the refuge as you look and listen for local owls and learn about the species that can be found in New England. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy walking shoes, and bring a flashlight. The event is for ages 10 and up. Advance registration is required. Do so at asri.org/calendar. And if you can’t make it that night, they’re offering another owl prowl at Caratunk on Feb. 2.
Logan Foster author coming to Plainville
An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, welcomes author Shawn Peters for a free, in-person author talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Peters will discuss his latest book, “The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt,” the latest in his Unforgettable Logan Foster series. There will be an audience Q-&-A and book signings. Register to attend or get more info at anunlikelystory.com/peters23.