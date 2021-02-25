string fever at the brt
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present Jake Blount and The Vox Hunters in a streaming concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Blount is an award-winning banjoist, fiddler, and a 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize. Blount specializes in the music of Black communities in the southeastern United States and interpolates blues, bluegrass and spirituals into the old-time string band tradition he belongs to. The Vox Hunters combine the multifaceted fiddle playing of Armand Aromin and Benedict Gagliardi’s self-developed concertina style, and a pair of complementary voices, Tickets for the show are $15 and an additional $3.81 charge is added on by the streaming platform. Purchase at: https://noonchorus.com/jake-blount-vox-hunters/.
whooo’s up for this?
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk will present “Whooo Wants to Meet an Owl?” from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. You can meet a live owl in the refuge’s white barn and learn about the wild owls that make Caratunk their home. The family program is for children 7 and older. Face masks and social distancing are required, as is advannce registration. Do so through the events calendar at www.asri.org.
unlikely discussion
Victoria Schwab, (pictured), the #1 New York Times bestselling author of over a dozen novels, will discuss “Bridge of Souls,” her third installment in the middle grade City of Ghosts series, in a live Crowdcast event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. In the virtual event hosted by An Unlikely Story in Plainville, Schwab will converse with Diary of a Wimpy Kid series author and Unlikely owner Jeff Kinney. Following the presentation, she will answer audience questions. Tickets include one copy of “Bridge of Souls,” admission to the virtual event, and a signed bookplate from Schwab.. Tickets are available at www.anunlikelystory.com/event/victoria-schwab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.